Castlevania: Nocturne is Netflix's next animated take on video game vampire hunting

A new animated Castlevania adaptation is on the way called Castlevania: Nocturne, this time focused on Richter Belmont.

Nocturne was revealed to be coming to Netflix during a series of animated related announcements during its Geeked Week event. A brief teaser trailer was shown off, mostly showing Richter with his back to us while a variety of voice clips play out. At the moment, other than the title, details are pretty slim on this new Castlevania show.

Kevin Kolde is serving as showrunner on Nocturne, who also worked on the previous Castlevania animated series that ran from 2017 to 2021. And Clive Bradley is attached as the creator and writer of Nocturne, while it will be produced by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation. A release date for Nocturne has not currently been set.

Warren Ellis, who wrote and executive produced the first Castlevania series, is not returning, following a series of misconduct allegations.

Richter Belmont first appeared in Rondo of Blood, a game exclusively released on the PC Engine's Super CD-ROM in 1993. And he also made an appearance in the more popular sequel Symphony of the Night, released on the original PlayStation in 1997.

The series will likely follow the events of Rondo of Blood, though the Nocturne title could also be a reference to the Japanese language only radio drama Nocturne of Recollection. So it is possible, if the show runs for multiple seasons, that it will cover a large portion of the story.

As part of Geeked Week, Netflix also announced an animated series set in the world of Dragon Age called Dragon Age: Absolution. This animated show is set to come out in December this year, and will follow a new story set in Tevinter, with a new cast of characters. More details on Absolution will be revealed at a later date.