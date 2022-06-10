Dragon Age: Absolution is an animated series coming to Netflix

Today during Geeked Week 2022, Netflix and BioWare announced the new animated series, Dragon Age: Absolution.

Set to debut in December, the series tells a new story set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore. This includes elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises.

Addition details on the show are to be announced at a later date.

Created in collaboration with BioWare, the series is executive produced by Mairghread Scott (Guardians of the Galaxy TV Series, Transformers Prime) who also serves as head writer and showrunner.

Scott is known for writing comics such as Transformers: Till All Are One, Transformers: Windblade, Transformers Prime: Rage of the Dinobots, and Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters. Scott also wrote five episodes of the Transformers Prime series, and an episode of Transformers Rescue Bots: Griffin Rock Rescue.

Red Dog Culture House ( The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is in charge of animation.

Since the debut of Dragon Age: Origins in 2009, the award-winning video game franchise has produced two additional games, four spin-off games, six novels, a tabletop game, numerous comics, toys, an anime film, and two web-based series were produced.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next game mainline game in the series, will be a single-player title that could star Solas, one of the party members of Dragon Age: Inquisition - if the hints do indeed point to Solas.

Development on the fourth game in the series originally started in 2015 before the project was scrapped in 2017 after the studio decided against the addition of multiplayer. After a reboot, BioWare announced in 2018 that the next Dragon Age was in development

BioWare has said more information on Dreadwolf will be provided in time, and it will talk more about the game later this year.