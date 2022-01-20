Warzone and Vanguard season two has been delayed until February 14

Announced yesterday via a Tweet from Call of Duty's official account, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are having their season two updates pushed back until February 14. The reason given is that the current state of the game takes priority and requires more time to work on, especially in regards to polish, game stability, bugs, and gameplay optimisation.

This news comes at a time when players are somewhat up in arms regarding the state of the game. A quick trip to the Warzone subreddit will show numerous posts complaining about some aspect of the game, usually cheaters or functionality on specific platforms. On the Vanguard subreddit, it’s a similar scene. Seemingly sharing concerns about certain parts of these games, it appears the developers wish to squash some of these issues before steaming ahead.

We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.



More intel: https://t.co/dB2ruoguXq pic.twitter.com/iBWEVQFwpf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 19, 2022

It’s worth noting some context regarding the QA department at Raven Software in particular, who remain on strike since a series of layoffs back in January. As reported by Launcher, the player base (including some of the game’s largest content creators) are starting to feel fed up with these issues. With roughly sixty QA contractors remaining away from the game, you can start to see why it’s taking longer for the game to meet expectations regarding quality.

The game has undergone some recent adjustments that have made the overall experience better. The mid-season update addressed certain balance problems including the problematic Bren and Akimbo combat shotguns, weapons that had been wreaking havoc on the game for some time.

The developer also recently slipped in some stealth updates to the Ricochet anti-cheat, stopping cheaters using aimbots to melt through players by massively nerfing their damage. In response, a rising number of cheaters have started flying around in cars, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

One thing is for certain, the game does require these issues to be fixed sooner rather than later. Here's hoping the QA contractors get a fair deal.