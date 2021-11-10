If you’ve played Call of Duty: Vanguard since its launch, you’ll know just how popular the STG44 is. Not only is it a gun you have access to at level 1, it also packs decent damage and great levels of customisation thanks to its 10 attachment slots. The STG44 is an all rounder, but there are ways to turn it from a fairly good gun for leveling up, to a trusty primary weapon you’ll not want to play an online game without.

This guide will take you through our hand-crafted ST44 class. We’ll by focusing on the gun itself and the attachments you need to equip in order to get the most out of the assault rifle, explaining why each choice was made. Once we cover all the attachments, the overall loadout will be explained, including the secondary weapon and perks to take.

Call of Duty: Vanguard STG44 loadout - best attachments

When it comes to the STG44, the gun is at its best when optimised for mid-long range gunfights. As such, we’re building this assault rifle so it can deal heaps of damage to enemies at that distance without packing on too much recoil or negatives that’ll make hitting your shots harder.

To achieve this, we’re willing to sacrifice some stats in movement speed, ADS time, and reload speed. The idea is that if you and another play are aiming at each other across a map, you’ll have set up your build so that firefight should go your way.

The attachments you should equip are as follows:

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer. Increases the damage range and accuracy at the cost of hip fire and sprint-to-fire speed.

: F8 Stabilizer. Increases the damage range and accuracy at the cost of hip fire and sprint-to-fire speed. Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled. Accuracy, aiming stability, and Aim Walking Steadiness all go up, great for peeking around corners!

: M1930 Strife Angled. Accuracy, aiming stability, and Aim Walking Steadiness all go up, great for peeking around corners! Barrel : VDD 760MM 05B. Reduced scope sway and higher damage range.

: VDD 760MM 05B. Reduced scope sway and higher damage range. Magazine : 30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags. Increased Bullet Velocity + Range, bullet pen, and damage.

: 30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags. Increased Bullet Velocity + Range, bullet pen, and damage. Ammo type : Hollow Point. Increases limb damage. Keeps damage high even if your aim isn’t totally on point.

: Hollow Point. Increases limb damage. Keeps damage high even if your aim isn’t totally on point. Optic : M19 4.0X Flip. Obviously personal preference, but a mid ranged sight is a good idea.

: M19 4.0X Flip. Obviously personal preference, but a mid ranged sight is a good idea. Rear Grip : Grooved Grip. Accuracy and Aim Walking Movement speed up. Allows you to stay mobile while aiming down your sights.

: Grooved Grip. Accuracy and Aim Walking Movement speed up. Allows you to stay mobile while aiming down your sights. Stock : VDD 27 Precision. Horizontal Recoil Control + aim-down-sight speed.

: VDD 27 Precision. Horizontal Recoil Control + aim-down-sight speed. Proficiency : Vital. Increases area for critical hits. Makes it far easier to wipe out enemies quickly.

: Vital. Increases area for critical hits. Makes it far easier to wipe out enemies quickly. Kit: Defender. Again, largely personal preference, but since you can mount with the STG44 you may get good use out of it.

Call of Duty: Vanguard STG44 class - best secondary weapons and grenades

When choosing a secondary weapon to compliment the STG44, you obviously want to make up for the gun’s major weaknesses. As such, close range options are best. You can either take a classic pistol sidearm for panic swaps and those situations when being able to move quickly is necessary. Any pistol will do, but we recommend the machine pistol to quickly fight off attackers.

Alternatively if you’ve taken the Overkill perk, an SMG does the same job but with the added benefits a primary weapon will provide. The MP40 is a fantastic choice here, or a shotgun works too if you prefer that type of weapon.

For grenades and tactical equipment, this is largely personal preference. However, we did pretty good using the Stim in the tactical slot. This lets you recover health and tactical sprint quickly, and is a lifesaver if you’re between firefights. We took the molotov too, but that’s mostly because that’s what we’re having the most fun with.

Call of Duty: Vanguard STG44 class - best perks

For Perk 1, Ghost is a must have. Remaining off spy planes and enemy intel will allow you to stick to advantage spots for longer without being rushed down. Being able to start fights aiming down sights is a massive advantage here.

When it comes to Perk 2, Radar is the most useful. On the surface it just allows you to keep track of where enemies are, but this in turn allows you to set up in a position to pick off other players as they come your way.

Finally, perk 3 is a split between Overkill and Scavenger. Overkill is of course good if you want to take an SMG instead of a pistol secondary. However, Scavenger is also good at keeping you stocked up on ammo for longer periods of time. Personal preference between the two, but Scavenger is better if you want to focus on the STG44.

That wraps up our STG44 build! If you want to see other weapons that’re a cut above the rest, you can check out our top Call of Duty: Vanguard guns here. Alternatively, we have a video highlighting the Vital proficiency - an attachment featured in this build that lends a massive damage boost to the STG44.