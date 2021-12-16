Christmas is the season of giving, and what better way to celebrate than fragging strangers over the internet? Disgraced publisher Activision is doing its bit to drum up a bit of positive PR, letting players who don’t own Call of Duty: Vanguard play the game’s multiplayer for free for the next six days.

Kicking off today (December 16) and ending on the 21, the free access event means interested players can get limited access to Vanguard’s multiplayer, which includes the following playlists:

The Free Kills playlist which is a mix of Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Champions Hill playlist - Vanguard's Gunfight-style tournament mode.

Shipmas 24/7 playlist, which sees classic map Shipment getting a festive makeover.

For those who already own the game, expect to be showered in XP bonuses a-plenty for the duration of the event. Hopping online during the next six days will net players double XP bonuses across their weapons, operators, clans and even battle passes. If Free Access players choose to upgrade to the full fame, they will be rewarded with battle pass tier skips and a festive XP boost.

This free access event arrives in the midst of the controversy surrounding the game’s publisher, Activision. Following the widespread reports of the company’s culture of sexual harassment, Activision Blizzard has recently come under fire for discouraging its employees to unionise. This also comes on the heels of pressure from six US state treasures, who are demanding that Activision responds to its sexual harassment scandal via a board member meeting by December 20.