Nintendo boss calls ongoing Activision Blizzard scandal "distressing and disturbing"

of America presidenthas joinedandbosses in condemning‘s response to the ongoing sexual harrassment and discrimination that's taken the company by storm over the past few months.

An internal Nintendo of America email (picked up by Fanbyte) reveals that Bowser has expressed concern at the situation at Activision Blizzard.

“Along with all of you, I’ve been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company,” said Bowser in the email.

“I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies.”

Per the email, Nintendo has been "in contact with Activision" and has has taken action whilst considering what further actions to take. None of these actions have been specified, however. “Every company in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals, and where all understand the consequences of not doing so,” Bowser continued. Per the email, Nintendo has been working with the ESA – a lobbying organization that both Nintendo and Activision Blizzard belong to. Bowser noted that Nintnedo is working with the ESA to "strengthen its stances on harassment and abuse in the workplace".

The Nintendo bosses comments come after both Phil Spencer of Xbox and Jim Ryan of PlayStation outlined their stances on the matter, both condemning the situation at Activision Blizzard and the response by its board to events that have occured so far.

The 'big three' now have a big set of quotes between them when referring to the Activision Blizzard scandal: Ryan is "disheartened and frankly stunned", Spencer is "disturbed and deeply troubled" and, now, Bowser is "distressed and disturbed."

Kotick recently discussed stepping down as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and the company has promised to make some changes to its workplace policies in light of the ongoing investigations.