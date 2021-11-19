Xbox evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard following Kotick report

Xbox leadership has reacted internally to Activision Blizzard's ongoing problems with sexual harassment, discrimination and the publisher's response in particular to recent revelations about CEO Bobby Kotick.

Kotick was the subject of a major Wall Street Journal expose, which claimed the longtime CEO was well aware of the allegations against abusers in his company, has himself been implicated, and reportedly interfered with an internal investigation to stop a high-ranking employee from being fired.

Since the report was published, a number of industry leaders have expressed their concerns about the goings-on at the publisher. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told staff that he doesn't believe "Activision Blizzard's statements of response properly address the situation."

Now, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has also said that the leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions," according to an internal email obtained by Bloomberg.

In fact, Spencer took it a step further, suggesting that Xbox may move beyond simple condemnation, saying that the platform holder is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments."

Things at Activision Blizzard have seemingly reached a tipping point, with many outright calling for Kotick's resignation. Some shareholders have, too, but the board still stands behind Kotick. This is only the latest episode in the company's ongoing trouble with state and federal agencies over its culture of mistreating women, discrimination and protecting abusers.