Get Suped-up: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 adds Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir to the game

Season 4: Reloaded is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone this week, and Activision has provided additional details on what to expect from the season.

Along with a new Battle Pass and maps and modes, three characters from Amazon Prime's hit TV Show, The Boys, are coming to the game.

Season 4 Reloaded kicks off tomorrow, July 12, and Warzone fans will be pleased to know that Resurgence will be hanging around. However, Operators prepared for a traditional Battle Royale will find Vondel is about to welcome up to 72 players. It will feature dedicated Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos Playlists.

You'll be able to enter the New Gulag in Vondel Castle’s wine cellar and dungeon for 1v1 duels. This three-lane map has a center featuring a circular structure with an opening facing the two main spawn points.

A map rotation system, Rotating Resurgence Playlists, will be introduced to Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded for Resurgence modes only. After a certain amount of time specified in-game, the Rotating Resurgence Playlists will shift from Vondel to Ashika Island and vice versa for a given squad size.

The Occupation Scan is coming back, along with the Signals Intelligence Contract. Originally appearing in DMZ, this Contract requires an Operator or their squad to hack three contract phones. It has been fine-tuned for Battle Royale and Resurgence which means you're on the clock to get to these phones and try to stay alive.

You will be able to use the Portable Redeploy Drone in Season 4, which is similar to the Personal Redeploy Drone. But unlike it, it can only be employed by a single Operator and instead of using cables attached to a drone, an Operator hangs onto the drone itself to fly high into the air. It is a Vondel-only Field Upgrade and will not be available in DMZ.

Finally, DMZ players should expect new options for Plea for Help, and new mechanics for Assimilation. Additionally, Squads specifically hunting other Players may find themselves the target of a new Hunt Contract.

For the main game, Modern Warfare 2, it's time for RAID: Atomgrad Episode 04 which is the conclusion to TF 141’s Special Operations.

There's also the Vondel Waterfront Core Map for multiplayer where stealth maneuvers are your focus. Several changes have been made to this area of town to optimize 6v6 multiplayer, and Operators cannot swim underneath the houseboats as they can on Vondel, and need to keep action mostly on the pontoon homes and the decks connecting this district together.

Here's something fun: Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir will come to the game. Here to save Vondel, Al Mazrah, and the Modern Warfare 2 universe, the Supes have also brought a new toy to play with: Temp V.

The Temp V Field Upgrade lets you be a Supe, temporarily. Upon consuming it, it grants one of four random superpowers in your Field Upgrade slot. Once uses, you are free to activate this power whenever you wish, but if you are eliminated from combat before activating the power, then like a normal Field Upgrade, it is lost upon death.

The powers you can choose from are: Charge Jump will help propel you across the map; Electric Shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators along with AI Combatants and destroys vehicles and equipment; Laser Vision allows you to levitate and fire a laser beam that sears through enemy targets just like Homelander; and Teleport which jumps an Operator forward in whatever direction they face.

It's worth noting that all traditional Field Upgrades appear to dispel Temp V’s effects. This means that picking up a Munitions Box, Dead Silence, or any other Field Upgrade will make you lose Temp V. So, keep that in mind.

Temp V is accessible through all Warzone playlists, including DMZ, except Ranked Play. But expect Temp V to be a lot rarer in DMZ compared to Battle Royale modes.

Along with all of this, you can expect new challenges through the Battle Pass, new in-store items, and more - plus, don't forget to pick up your free Prime Gaming Bundle before it rotates out on July 20.

