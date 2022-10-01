Bungie, IO Interactive, and Ubisoft working to bring Stadia game saves to PC

With Stadia shutting down in January, many users are worried about game transfers. Luckily, various developers are working into ways in which to transfer game saves over to PC.

Three of those developers are Bungie, IO Interactive, and Ubisoft.

According to Ubisoft, it is currently working on Stadia users being able to transfer their games to PC through Ubisoft Connect. A timeline for the option wasn't specified, but the company said specific details will come at a later date.

Hitman developer IO Interactive also took to Twitter to assure players it's looking into ways for players to continue their Hitman experience on other platforms (thanks, IGN).

And Bungie, one of Stadia's early adopters, is having conversations on the next step for its players.

Google announced on Thursday, September 29 it was shutting down its Stadia game streaming service in January.

The company said its reason for pulling the plug came down to the lack of "traction with users."

If there is one silver lining, it's the fact that Stadia players will be refunded all hardware purchases made through the Google Store. This includes the Stadia Controller, Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition, or Play and Watch with Google TV Package.

The refund will also apply to all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. The majority of refunds will be completed by mid-January.

All players will continue to have access to their games library and can play through January 18, 2023.