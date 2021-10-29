Bright Memory: Infinite gets a PC release date – but no news about Xbox launch

If you are a fan of the incredibly fast and furious first-person shooter, Bright Memory, you've no doubt been keeping your ear to the ground for news about anything to do with Bright Memory: Infinite.

Back in Septmeber, we got news that Bright Memory Infinite, the first-person shooter created by solo developer FYQD Studio, would launch on on Xbox Series S/X at some point this year. As we trudge diligently towards 2022, there's still no word of a console release date for the title – but at least we've got word on the PC version.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Bright Memory Infinite, as per the new trailer above, will arrive on PC via Steam and GOG on November 11. There is still no word on the Xbox versions of the game, but they appear to still be in development and it stands to reason you can still expect the game to land on Xbox Series X/S at some point – we just don't know when.

For some context: Bright Memory Infinite was originally planned as the next episode of Bright Memory, but grew into a reimagined and complete version that included everything the developer wanted to make a little bit further down the line.

The game is popular with action fans who appreciate the opportunity to get up close and personal with their enemies and "utilize guns, blades, and special abilities altering time and gravity to slay mythological beasts and futuristic soldiers in brutal fashion and rack up dazzling combos in the process". It's sort of like Devil May Cry meets Doom 2016

Anyone who owns Bright Memory on Steam will receive Infinite for free. The game is something of a cult hit, and has incredible reviews over on the Valve storefront.

You can check out the Steam page for Bright Memory Infinite at the link.