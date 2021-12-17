The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild slashes price to holiday-friendly $36

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for only $36 across major US retailers, which might just be the lowest price of the season. This Nintendo Switch classic is one of the most recommended games for those just getting used to their Nintendo Switch, and a must-have for Nintendo fans who somehow haven't played it yet. Now is one of the best times to play it, too, considering that its sequel is set to release in 2022.

Breath of the Wild revolutionized the open-world genre with its cinematic sceneries and freedom to complete quests in any order. Some other beloved features included teleportation, gliders, and environmental interactions that later open-world games still draw inspiration from today. Bonus points if the game has lush grasses and majestic mountains--almost a guaranteed comparison.

Other games like Genshin Impact and the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus also received comparisons to this open-world masterpiece. If it isn't quite your type of game, one of these might be able to scratch your open-world itch.

