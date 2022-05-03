Blizzard reveals Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a mobile action strategy game coming to Android and iOS

Blizzard has announced its first Warcraft game designed for mobile, Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

The game is an action strategy title where you will assemble armies with characters from the Warcraft universe and battle it out in various missions as you command forces of digital tabletop miniatures in multi-lane combat.

In it, you will be tasked with building forces of minis, starting with Leaders such as the Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmor. You will then fill it with Arclight-augmented armies with rank-and-file Troop minis and powerful spells.

It will feature a single-player experience with over 70 missions, as well as weekly and monthly challenges in the form of multipart dungeons, raids, and more. You can also play with others in competitive or cooperative play modes, and join guilds.

Over 60 heroes, villains, monsters, and more from the Warcraft universe have been rendered as tabletop-style minis and brought to life for you to collect, level up, and improve with talents. You can seek out synergies or just have some fun building armies around the various characters.

The gamne also features Conquest missions which will earn bonus rewards by replaying levels with leaders from the five Families.

These families are the Alliance, Beasts, Undead, Horde, and Blackrock.

You can expect "authentic Warcraft vibes," as there will be references and game elements directly inspired by characters, locations, and events from the strategy games and World of Warcraft.

You can pre-register for the game now for a chance to be included in future beta tests and to get the latest information on it.