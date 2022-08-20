Black Myth: Wukong gets a new trailer that shows off some lovely 4K gameplay

Want a look at some 4K gameplay of Black Myth: Wukong with ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS?

Of course you do, and it can be watched below.

The latest trailer shows the main character exploring an immersive and mysterious forest, looking over collectibles and hidden elements, and the video shows off some new combat and enemies all with lovely ray tracing and DLSS.

In development for PC and consoles at Game Science Studio, the action role-playing game is based on the classical 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. In it you play as The Monkey King (Sun Wukong) and fight various enemies, with abilities to transform into insects or a giant monster.

Originally in development using Unreal Engine 4, the game has been moved over to Unreal Engine 5.

The game is currently slated for a 2023 release date, and while there’s no word on which platforms it'll be launching on, we imagine it will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.