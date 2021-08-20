Black Myth: Wukong upgraded to Unreal Engine 5, continues to look stunning

Black Myth: Wukong, the indie action game from China, which impressed everyone who saw it last year, has returned with new footage and some news.

First, developer Game Science has moved the game to Epic's Unreal Engine 5, just in case visuals weren't already impressive enough on the previous iteration. Today's trailer brings about 13 minutes of new footage, mostly showing off a couple of different boss fights in new environments.

We don't get much exploration this time around, though previous trailers did show a fair bit of that. What we do see plenty more of, however, is the game's HUD and icons, which appear more prominently this time around.

Black Myth: Wukong looks to have stamina-based combat, though the action is a mix of Souls and character action games like Devil May Cry.

Alongside the new video, Nvidia revealed that it's working with Game Science on making the game perform its best on RTX GPUs, and also confirmed that Black Myth: Wukong supports DLSS.

Black Myth: Wukong is based on the classic Chinese tale, Journey to the West. It does not yet have a release date, though its developer used the footage to convince investors to fund it.