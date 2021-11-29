11 amazing looking games you didn't know existed

We’ve nearly reached the end of 2021. A rough year for sure, and not one with too many high points. But, we’ve at least got the future to look forward to, including all the great games we can see coming on the horizon.

There are the massive blockbusters, of course, but there may also be some absolute bangers around the corner you’re still not aware of just yet. Who knows, maybe your favourite game of of the generation is something you don’t see coming.

We may just be able to help with that. Dorrani has cooked up a video showcasing 11 awesome looking games coming soon, and we’re pretty sure you’ll be seeing a good portion of them for the first time. If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out this video embedded above for your viewing pleasure.

There’s a good range included so everyone will likely see something they're keen on. We’ve got a large showing from some promising looking Chinese developers like Leenzee Games and its awesome looking souls-like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. We first caught a glimpse of this title back in September and it’s still sticking with us even now.

Korean studio Shift Up Games is keeping the character action genre alive and well with Project Eve, which showed off some stylish combat sequences against gnarly monsters back during the PlayStation Showcase earlier this year. This absolutley looks like the sort of game that'll appeal to Devil May Cry or Bayonetta fans out there.

Finally, and my favourite of the bunch: The Lost Wild. A dinosaur survival game that is sure to appeal to all your Jurassic Park or Dino Crisis diehards still hanging on. Judging by the short trailer we’ve seen so far, this title looks to bring back a much loved horror angle back to dinosaur games. Count me in!

There are way more games featured in the video that you should absolutely check out yourself. Tell us which of the games included you’re hyped for below, or if there’s another game we missed that has got your attention.