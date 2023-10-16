Bethesda’s Pete Hines is out, and he announced it… on the Spider-Man 2 review embargo

Bethesda's head of publishing, Pete Hines, has announced that he’s retiring from the company.

The announcement was made via a tweet to Hines’ personal account on Twitter, which sees him ruminate on his tenure at Bethesda and why he’s chosen to call time on his career now. The official Bethesda account has since followed up with a separate statement discussing Hines' importance to the company and wishing him well as he departs.

"After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end," Hines wrote in the message shared to his account.

"I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life,” he continued, adding: “This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right."

Hines went on to suggest that he’ll remain a part of the community around Bethesda games going forwards, saying to fans “I look forward to experiencing the next part of the adventure alongside you.”

He finished by saying: “Working with the amazing people, teams and studios at Bethesda has been the greatest experience of my life.I’m incredibly proud of everything we have done together, and I’m genuinely excited to see the amazing things they will create next.”

In its statement, Bethesda began by acknowledging Hines’ announcement. It then said: “Pete’s public presence was only a small part of his role at Bethesda, although the way he represented us carried over into the values he nurtured here: authenticity, integrity and passion.”

The statement about Hines continued: “His contributions have been integral in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organisation it is today,” concluding: “We’re thankful for his 24 years of leadership and wish him the best in this next chapter.”

So, as acknowledged by Bethesda in a subsequent post designed to mirror Hines’ spoof doctor’s note excusing people from work so that they could jump in Starfield on release, he might have a lot more time to play games in the near future.

All we know is that, if he’s planning to play more of Starfield, Hines should definitely consider roaming the cosmos inside Thomas the Tank Engine.