BIG AXES NO WORRIES

Best Diablo 4 beta Barbarian build for solo players

If you want to power through the beta worry free, we've got the build for you!

Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Barbarian in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 beta is here, which means we are all able to jump in and experience the first major act in Blizzard's hotly anticipated RPG. Even as a beta, some of you will want to perform at your best, which is why we've written up this Diablo 4 Barbarian beta build!

In it, we'll break down which skills to use, as well as how to invest your points in the in-game skill tree. It'll be short and sweet, so you can quickly get the info you need and get into the game as soon as possible.

Check out the Diablo 4 in-game intro cinematic here!

Diablo 4 | Best Barbarian beta build

For our Barbarian build we're going for a two-handed build, using two handed axes whenever possible thanks to their Arsenal effect. At level five, you unlock the arsenal, which allows you to slot in a two-handed axe to provide increased damage to vunerable enemies.

As you can imagine, we're then going to pick out skills and skill upgrades that focused on applying the vulnerable status to enemies. This makes enemies take 30% increased damage to their vulnerable health, so the more you can apply it, the longer that damage bonus will take you.

We take Death blow to murder single targets, and whirlwind to cut down big packs. All in all, it's a heavy duty and high damage Barbarian build!

Diablo 4 | Best Barbarian skills

Screenshot from Diablo 4 Barbarian trailer showing the Barbarian attacking a demon.
Grab a big weapon and dash into the thick of it!

Below, you can find the best skills for our Diablo 4 Barbarian build:

  • Bash
  • Whirlwind
  • Ground Stomp
  • Charge
  • Death Blow
  • Wrath of the Berserker

Diablo 4 | Barbarian skill tree

Below, we've listed out each skill you should invest points into on your way to the level 25 cap in the Diablo 4 beta. As a rule of thumb, prioritize unlocking new abilities as you level over upgrading skills.

  1. Bash
  2. Enhanced Bash
  3. Combat Bash
  4. Whirlwind
  5. Enhanced Whirlwind
  6. Pressure Point
  7. Ground Stomp
  8. Enhanced Ground Stomp
  9. Strategic Ground Stomp
  10. Pressure Point
  11. Pressure Point
  12. Charge
  13. Enhanced Charge
  14. Mighty Charge
  15. Aggressive Resistance
  16. Battle Fervor
  17. Death Blow
  18. Enhanced Death Blow
  19. Warrior's Death Blow
  20. Pit Fighter
  21. Slaying Strike
  22. Imposing Presence
  23. Imposing Presence
  24. Wrath of the Berserker
That concludes our best Diablo 4 Barbarian build for solo players! For similar guides, check out our builds for Rogue and Sorcerer here!

