Best Diablo 4 beta Barbarian build for solo players

The Diablo 4 beta is here, which means we are all able to jump in and experience the first major act in Blizzard's hotly anticipated RPG. Even as a beta, some of you will want to perform at your best, which is why we've written up this Diablo 4 Barbarian beta build!

In it, we'll break down which skills to use, as well as how to invest your points in the in-game skill tree. It'll be short and sweet, so you can quickly get the info you need and get into the game as soon as possible.

Check out the Diablo 4 in-game intro cinematic here!

Diablo 4 | Best Barbarian beta build

For our Barbarian build we're going for a two-handed build, using two handed axes whenever possible thanks to their Arsenal effect. At level five, you unlock the arsenal, which allows you to slot in a two-handed axe to provide increased damage to vunerable enemies.

As you can imagine, we're then going to pick out skills and skill upgrades that focused on applying the vulnerable status to enemies. This makes enemies take 30% increased damage to their vulnerable health, so the more you can apply it, the longer that damage bonus will take you.

We take Death blow to murder single targets, and whirlwind to cut down big packs. All in all, it's a heavy duty and high damage Barbarian build!

Diablo 4 | Best Barbarian skills

Grab a big weapon and dash into the thick of it!

Below, you can find the best skills for our Diablo 4 Barbarian build:

Bash

Whirlwind

Ground Stomp

Charge

Death Blow

Wrath of the Berserker

Diablo 4 | Barbarian skill tree

Below, we've listed out each skill you should invest points into on your way to the level 25 cap in the Diablo 4 beta. As a rule of thumb, prioritize unlocking new abilities as you level over upgrading skills.

Bash Enhanced Bash Combat Bash Whirlwind Enhanced Whirlwind Pressure Point Ground Stomp Enhanced Ground Stomp Strategic Ground Stomp Pressure Point Pressure Point Charge Enhanced Charge Mighty Charge Aggressive Resistance Battle Fervor Death Blow Enhanced Death Blow Warrior's Death Blow Pit Fighter Slaying Strike Imposing Presence Imposing Presence Wrath of the Berserker