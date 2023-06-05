Diablo 4 isn't event a week old and it's already received another big nerf patch

Diablo 4 received another big balance patch on Saturday, just one day after the Friday balance patch, which went live just a few hours following the early access launch of the game.

Although both patches do bring some bug fixes, and improvements to game stability, they mainly contain balance tweaks - the majority of which are nerfs.

Barbarians won't be spinning-to-winning their way through Sanctuary as often now.

Blizzard explained in the 1.0.2d patch notes that some class builds were "outside of our bounds for what is reasonable for the health of the game," so they needed to be nerfed. That said, some skills did get small buffs.

However, the most sweeping change comes to the Paragon Board Glyphs. Paragon Glyphs are only accessible after the board unlocks upon reaching level 50. Apparently, they were offering players major advantages, well beyond the developer's intentions.

Attack speed notes have been reduced by 50%, so you won't be able to stock up on as many of them as you used to. As for Glyphs, bonus scaling has been reduced by around 34% across the board, with some exceptions.

Critical Strike Damage Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Vulnerable Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Rare nodes reduced by ~50%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Magic nodes reduced by ~40%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Cold/Fire/Lightning/Non-Physical/Physical nodes reduced by ~62.5%.

Outside of balance changes, and the usual set of fixes, the patch also "significantly reduced" the spawn rate of Treasure Goblins - but only in PvP zones. For the rest of the patch notes, head to the blog post link above.

