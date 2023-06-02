Diablo 4 hotfix 1.02 introduces balance changes, increases endgame difficulty

Blizzard has issued a hotfix for Diablo 4, and while it's a small update, it makes some notable changes.

One of the main changes with hotfix 1.02 pertains to endgame.

This is noted under Miscellaneous, which states that monster health values have increased in later World Tiers. In other words, expect monsters to be harder as you move toward the endgame.

Other changes in the hotfix have to do with class cooldowns.

For the Sorcerer, a nerf has been made to the Flame Shield Enchantment. Once the hotfix is applied, when Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it will be placed on full cooldown.

With Rogues, after Inner Sight's unlimited energy expires, there will be a four-second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

The hotfix also reduces Shout cooldowns for Barbarians, with the notes stating the affix will no longer appear on items.

That's it, really. As we said, not a big update, but notable.

Diablo 4 Early Access went live earlier today, and without any significant hitches, what with short queue times and the lack of crashes. A couple of issues affect some players with early access to the game. One is a problem on all three platforms and rears its head as error code 315306. There's a solution for it, though, and you can read up on the workaround here if you are experiencing the error..

The game releases to the general public on June 6, and if you want to know what we thought of our time with it, be sure to check out or Diablo 4 review.

If you are an Early Access player, give our guide on choosing the best class the once over before you dive in.