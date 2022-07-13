If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Best Amazon Prime Day PC deals 2022

Here are the best Prime Day offers for day two, including monitors, headsets, mice and other more.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 enters day two, but there's no slow down in discounts. If it's new PC parts you're after - whether components or accessories - then this guide will help you navigate the best Prime Day PC deals on offer. Day two brings extra discounts on headsets and mice, especially.

We're updating this guide throughout the massive two-day sale

Here are today's best Prime Day PC deals

In the US

Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $138 (was $190)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - $275 (was $449)

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - $135 (was $153)

Logitech G733 - $132 (was $150)

Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard - Black - $84 (was $120)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed - $34 (was $60)

LG UltraGear 27GN800-B - $277 (was $350)

In the UK

WD Black SN850 1TB - £90 (was £154)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - £280 (was £420)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 D6 6GB V2 - £269 (was £393)

Logitech G Pro X - £50 (was £110)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £100 (was £210)

SteelSeries Rival 5 - £33 (was £60)

AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz - £180 (was £236)

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals we've covered in this guide. If you're not already a member you can grab a 30 day free-trial.

Now, let's crack on with even more of the best PC gaming deals.

Best Prime Day monitor deals 2022

Samsung odyssey g7 gaming monitor

There's such a wide range of gaming monitors out there now, with options for Full HD 1080p or Quad HD 1440p, as well as different refresh rates, curved and ultrawide monitors. So far, we've seen savings on Samsung Odyssey G7 series monitors, MSI Optix monitors and more.

Best US Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD 240Hz - $800 (was $550)

Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz - $263 (was $240)

Asus VG248QG - $189 (was $209)

LG UltraGear 27GN800-B - $277 (was $350)

Acer Predator XB271HU - $470 (was $290)

Samsung Odyssey G5 - $253 (was $320)

Acer Nitro XV273K - $569 (was $900)

LG UltraGear LG 27GN950-B - $695 (was $800)

Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch Full HD 240Hz - $628 (was $380)

Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX - $256 (was $300)

MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz - $227 (was $240)

AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz - $200 (was $260)

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K 165Hz - $1100 (was $1300)

Best UK Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022

AOC 24G2U - £154 (was £195)

AOC Agon AG273QX - £299 (was £420)

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD 240Hz - £500 (was £513)

Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz - £338 (was £380)

Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch Full HD 240Hz - £300 (was £320)

Huawei MateView GT 34 Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor 165Hz - £399 (was £449)

Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX 27 Inch Quad HD 144Hz - £280 (was £300)

MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz - £154 (was £159)

AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz - £180 (was £236)

BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R - £430 (was £680)

LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B - £280 (was £350)

LG UltraGear 27GL63T-B - £170 (was £250)

Samsung Odyssey G5 - £229 (was £300)

Samung Odyssey G7 - £400 (was £550)

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD 27" 1440p 144Hz monitor - £379 (was £500)

Best Prime Day headset deals 2022

steelseries arctis 7plus

Many headsets from top brands like Logitech and Turtle Beach go on sale regularly throughout the year, meaning you can already grab one for less. However, Prime Day usually offers even deeper discounts. So far, we've seen some good deals on SteelSeries and Sennheiser headsets.

Best US Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022

SteelSeries Arctis 1 - $35 (was $50)

SteelSeries Arctis 9X - $159 (was $200)

Logitech G733 - $132 (was $150)

Logitech G PRO X - $120 (was $130)

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 - $63 (was $80)

EPOS Sennheiser Game One - $104 (was $250)

HyperX Cloud II - $70 (was $100)

Logitech G432 - $38 (was $80)

Best UK Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022

SteelSeries Arctis 3 - £43 (was £90)

SteelSeries Arctis 9 - £130 (was £195)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro - £99 (was £180)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC - £139 (was £250)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 - £28 (was £50)

SteelSeries Arctis 9X - £125 (was £180)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless - £75 (was £100)

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ - £120 (was £175)

AOC GH300 - £34 (was £44)

SteelSeries Arctis 5 - £70 (was £95)

Logitech G432 - £70 (was £28)

Logitech G Pro X - £50 (was £110)

Logitech G335 - £33 (was £60)

HyperX Cloud II - £50 (was £75)

HyperX Cloud II Wireless - £108 (was £150)

Best Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Logitech G502 lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

There have been lots of Logitech and Razer gaming mice on offer thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals. The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is going for £70, and the G502 Hero is currently reduced to $39/£45. Razer discounts include the Viper Ultimate for $70/ £80, and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed was $35/£37, with the Viper Mini going down to $24/£29.

Best US Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $136 (was $160)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $55 (was $130)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed - $34 (was $60)

Best UK Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

SteelSeries Rival 600 - £50 (was £80)

SteelSeries Rival 3 - £20 (was £35)

SteelSeries Rival 5 - £33 (was £60)

SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless - £28 (was £55)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx (2022) - £33 (was £60)

SteelSeries Rival 650 - £70 (was £120)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless - £55 (was £100)

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £34 (was £60)

Logitech G502 Hero - £40 (was £80)

Logitech G403 Hero - £38 (was £60)

SteelSeries Rival 3 - £20 (was £35)

Logitech G203 Lightsync - £14 (was £35)

Logitech G Pro Wireless - £55 (was £130)

Logitech MX Master 2s - £37 (was £90)

SteelSeries Rival 3 - £17 (was £35)

Razer Basilisk V3 - £35 (was £70)

Best Prime Day keyboard deals 2022

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard

Right now in the US you can save on both membrane and mechanical Razer keyboards, and in the UK there are already savings on the Razer Huntsman tournament edition and the Blackwidow V3.

Best US Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022

Roccat Vulcan 120 - $88 (was $160)

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro - $100 (was $160)

Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard - Black - $84 (was $120)

Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard - White - $84 (was $120)

SteelSeries Apex 3 - $35 (was $50)

Best UK Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022

Razer Huntsman V2 (Optical) - £119 (was £190)

Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate - £180 (was £200)

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £40 (was £50)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £100 (was £210)

Razer Huntsman V2 (Optical) - £143 (was £250)

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £35 (was £50)

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 - £70 (was £110)

Best Prime Day controller deals 2022

Xbox Core Controller Robot White

A controller can give you a much better gaming experience for a whole host of PC games, and Prime Day has some big savings on Xbox controllers and PS5 DualSense controllers - both great to use on PC.

Best US Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022

Best UK Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022

Best Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals 2022

Crucial MX500 SATA Internal SSD

If you're looking for SSD and hard drive deals this Prime Day, have a look at our guide to the best Prime Day 2022 SSD and hard drive deals, covering the best storage upgrade options to look out for when July the 12th rolls around.

Best US Prime Day storage deals 2022

WD Black SN850 1TB - $139 (was $230)

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $120 (was $210)

Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - $90 (was $115)

Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $138 (was $190)

Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB - $269 (was $425)

PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB - $125 (was $230)

PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB - $574 (was $900)

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 2TB - $250 (was $290)

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 500GB - $85 (was $105)

Best UK Prime Day storage deals 2022

WD Blue SN570 2TB - £170 (was £190)

WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £85 (was £64)

Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - £168 (was £227)

Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - £86 (was £97)

WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - £178 (was £501)

WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB - £151 (was £232)

WD Black SN850 1TB - £90 (was £154)

Crucial MX500 2TB - £132 (was £191)

WD Black SN850 500GB - £60 (was £130)

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD 500GB - £65 (was £105)

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD 1TB - £106 (was £173)

To help keep up with all the PC deals this Prime Day and beyond

Find more of the best Prime Day deals

