If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
D&D-tastic

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 release date set for next week

So, we meet again, Mordoc SeLanmere.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast have announced a release date for the classic-RPG, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2.

Coming to all platforms on July 20, the game is a remastered version of the 2004 Black Isle Studios-developed title for PlayStation 2 and Xbox.

Watch on YouTube

A sequel to Snowblind Studios' Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, the title is set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting of Dungeons & Dragons. Based on the rules of D&D 3rd Edition, the story follows five adventurers attempting to save Baldur's Gate from evil-doers. They are also determined to learn the fate of the protagonists from the first game.

Based in and around the city of Baldur's Gate, you can choose between the five characters and classes, create custom weapons and armor, improve items by using runestones and gems, and enjoy four difficulty levels: easy, normal, hard, and extreme.

Whether choosing the barbarian, monk, necromancer, rogue, or cleric, expect to fight through hordes of monsters ranging from Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems, and Dragons while dodging attacks and evading deadly traps.

After the success of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance's re-release, the remastered sequel supports up to 4K resolution, features over 80 levels, has plenty of hidden areas to find, hundreds of items to discover, and offers the ability to play in single or two-player cooperative modes, and more.

All versions of the game support local co-op play, while the Steam version will support Remote Play.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will be made available for PC (Steam, GOG, EGS), PS4, PS5, Steamdeck, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch