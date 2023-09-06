Watch PAX West Insider now!

CAT PEOPLE!

Baldur's Gate 3 mod adds 54 new races, including Final Fantasy 14 characters

The mod allows players to create even more unique and diverse characters.

Fantastical Multiverse - Baldur's Gate 3 Mod
Image credit: Dungeons and Souls
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A new mod for Baldur's Gate 3 has added 54 races to the game, including some from Final Fantasy 14.

The mod, called Fantastical Multiverse 1.0, was created by Dungeons and Souls and released on Nexus. The new races come from a variety of sources, including Dungeons and Dragons' Eberron and Grim Hollow settings, as well as Final Fantasy 14.

Some of the new races include the Changeling, Kobold, Goliath, Goblin, Dhampir, Aasimar, Laneshi, Yuan-ti, Hyur, Elezen, Roegadyn, and Garlean.

The mod also adds new character customization options, allowing you to choose your character's height and weight. Additionally, it includes new spells and abilities for the new races.

Something worth noting is that the mod is still under development, as the creator plans to add even more races and features in a future update.

Currently available as version 1.0 with 1.1 in the works, the mod seems well-received by Baldur's Gate 3 players. As of press time, it has 928 endorsements and has been downloaded over 64,000 times already.

If you're just getting started in the game, check out our Baldur's Gate 3 walkthrough page - it has everything you need to get going and then some.

