Baldur's Gate 3 update lets you become a Gnome Bard with fabulous hair

The eighth major update for Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available, and it comes with a new class: the Bard.

Update 8 also includes the playable Gnome race, a major upgrade to the pace of combat, and more.

The patch, titled Of Valour and Lore, comes with the masters of song and speech who can dish out both inspiration and devastation on the battlefield. The Bard also features two sub-classes: the College of Valour and the College of Lore.

Valour is a combat-focused sub-class. Those who choose it will find proficiencies and skills allowing them to buff and inspire allies using Combat Inspiration.

Bards can also add a +1d6 bonus to their next Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw. Alternatively, they can also choose to add a +1d6 bonus to the damage their next weapon attack deals or a +4 bonus to their Armor Class for one attack.

Those who choose Lore will find a subclass focused on spellcasting, used to confuse and debuff foes while buffing and inspiring allies. Cutting Words is the signature ability which allows the Bard to distract a creature and sap its confidence.

Choosing this college will give the Bard a 1d6 penalty to Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, and damage dealt until the start of the next turn.

The update also comes with the Perform Ability allowing any class with the Performer feat at level 4 to use musical instruments. Players can perform songs anywhere they like, and certain NPCs may react to the performance or join in. If they appreciate your skills, they may even reward you for it.

Gnomes also come to the game as a new playable race - the first since the game went into Early Access.

Changes also come with the update, especially to minor enemies. With the update, animals and goblins have been grouped together in combat. These groups will now move and attack together, making for faster and smoother combat during larger battles.

Ranged critical hits now use combat cameras, all hairstyles have received an upgrade in the form of a new hair-shading model and other general improvements, and the game is playable with Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

Finally, you can expect improved multiplayer stability thanks to network compression. With this, players with slower and less reliable internet connections will start to see a noticeable improvement in stability and reduction of lag.

Full update notes can be found on Steam.