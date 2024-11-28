Been thinking you're done with Baldur's Gate 3? Well, Larian isn't done with you, as photo mode, cross-play, and 12 subclasses are coming in 2025

It's not like most people are ready to move on, but Baldur's Gate 3 is getting even more content next year, and it's the kind of stuff that will make most diehard fans roll an eleventh playthrough. Meanwhile, I've yet to finish my first one.

Via the game's social media channels and a Steam blog post, it's been announced that Baldur's Gate 3 hasn't received its last major content update yet. We know, the Larian folks had said in the past they were done done with the massive RPG, yet they keep coming back to it. It's entirely possible they're going to be stuck in this loop for years, much like the Terraria and Binding of Isaac devs.

The lauded game that even three people at the Vatican have played is currently enjoying a ton of user-made mods, but that isn't stopping Larian from giving fans even more extra presents.

Next year, Patch 8, which the team promises is the final one for realsies, will introduce cross-play, photo mode, and 12 new subclasses. While a photo mode had been loudly requested for a long time, cross-play is a bit of a surprise that will make BG3 sort of the perfect social game to play for countless hours. As for the new subclasses, well, I guess that means most players will be re-rolling characters again. The Dungeons & Dragons sickos are winning.

Cross-play will be properly introduced and "feature full cross-platform progression, including cross-play." Lobbies will be created and shared regardless of platform, though it's not entirely clear whether we'll be able to list them publicly to play with randos.

As for the photo mode, it'll arrive packing tons of features, including camera and lens settings, scene modifiers (poses, facial expressions, etc.), post processing effects, frames, and even stickers. Since we don't doubt for a second the most dedicated players will use these options in conjunction with mods, let the horny chaos commence.

Finally, Patch 8 will add a new subclass for all 12 classes. We're listing them out below, but we recommend reading through the official post to get the full rundown.

Bard - College of Glamour

Barbarian - Path of Giants

Cleric - Death Domain

Druid - Circle of Stars

Paladin - Oath of the Crown

Fighter - Arcane Archer

Monk - Drunken Master

Ranger - Swarmkeeper

Rogue - Swashbuckler

Sorcerer - Shadow Magic

Warlock - Hexblade

Wizard - Bladesinging

It must also be noted that 'stress tests' will happen in January to figure out not only crossplay, but also an extra batch of fixes that will arrive with Patch 8. This means we probably shouldn't expect the final release to happen before February 2025. We'll be sharing updates on this patch as they come.