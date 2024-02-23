Good news, Baldur's Gate 3 is set to get "robust, cross-platform" official mod support this year

If you like the idea of playing Baldur's Gate 3 with mods - and why wouldn’t you, even if they can currently sometimes be a source of post-patch issues - then you’ll probably be glad to hear that Larian’s currently working on “a robust, cross-platform plan for [BG3] mod support” that it hopes to release later this year.

Yup, no matter whether you’re in the mood for some fresh character classes or a bit of extra companion chatter, mods have been delivering that for plenty of PC players since the game came out, but it looks like Larian could well be planning to let console players in on the fun in some fashion. The studio’s also continuing to whack the minor in-game issues that’ve popped up for some players following the arrival of Patch 6.

In a tweet following the deployment of Hotfix 19, Larian’s publishing director, Michael Douse, wrote: “We generally don’t talk about things [until] they’re ready, but as you may have read, we’re making an exception. We’ve been working on a robust, cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in [the] year. We love our modding community and we want to support them. It’s coming.”

“We have a system but it needs to be tested and still requires work,” he added in a separate tweet. “We’re excited about it. I understand that it sucks when the game is updated and mods break. Our community teams will start talking with and looping in [the] modding community [soon]. For now, work continues.”

We generally don't talk about things til they're ready, but as you may have read, we're making an exception. We've been working on a robust, cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in year. We love our modding community and we want to support them. It's coming. https://t.co/54GsxNshlQ — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 22, 2024

So there you go. It’ll be interesting to see how Larian plans to loop consoles into the modding mix, assuming that’s what Dowse is referring to when he says “cross-platform”, even if there is some strong precedent set by the likes of Bethesda when it comes to making mods work on Xbox without too many caveats. After all, lots of those of us who’ve modded Skyrim on PlayStation are familiar with all the fun bugs or issues that can be caused by little quirks like the inability to use non-vanilla textures for anything.

In the meantime, make sure to check out the notes for Hotfix 19, which is headlined by fixes for things like “a couple of kisses with Minthara and Lae'zel that weren't aligning properly”, as well as the return of “the numbers on the sliders in Character Creation due to popular demand”.

