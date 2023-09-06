Watch PAX West Insider now!

GUNS OUT

Baldur's Gate 3 modders are adding entirely new classes to the game

The Artificer is now playable, thanks to the hard work of third party developers messing around with the game.

Artificer character creation screen in Baldur's gate 3 mod
Image credit: VG247 / various modders
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 has been out for a good while now. Mind you, the game is absolutely gigantic so you may not have hit credits yourself, but the most dedicated of adventurers out there may be looking out for a fresh new experience. Thankfully, a collection of modders have put together an entirely new class for curious players to try out: the Artificer.

Posted on NexusMods by user Kiderion, but developed by several individual creatives who worked together to make the Artificer a reality, the Artificer is a class available to play on the tabletop, but not included in the base version of Baldur's Gate 3. There's a good reason for this - Artificers are included as part of a totally different setting from Baldur's Gate - but for those with a desire to play one anyway, the mod gives you the freedom to do so.

Artificers are all about harnessing technical prowess to enhance your abilities. Packing guns and science, they're able to perform various unique feats depending on subclass, including the creation of alchemical concoctions, summoning of mechanical minions to aid you in fights, and the ability to infuse armor with unique modifiers.

You also get a gun! As highlighted in the screenshots provided alongside the mod, we see a Dragonborn whipping out a pistol for some exceptional ranged prowess that other classes can't quite replicate. It's quite the comprehensive update, allowing folks to expand beyond the already massive base game available in Baldur's Gate 3.

It's an exciting prospect. Over the decades of work done on Dungeons and Dragons, dozens of different classes, races, monsters and more have been added over the years. Entire new classes being developed by the community encourages imagination on what could come next - not just from the developers at Larian but also the third-party developers with the skills and passion to add more to Baldur's Gate 3.

Will you be giving this mod a download? If so, show some love to the creators, and let us know what you think about it below! For more Baldur's Gate 3 guides, check out our Baldur's Gate 3 piece on the game compared to Starfield in terms of importance this year, as well as the Xbox Series S woes, and why the console still deserves to exist.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
