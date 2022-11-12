If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
COME ON 2023!

Baldur's Gate 3 "on track" for 2023 release, Update 9 to drop in December

Next live stream to have more details.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The next major update for Baldur’s Gate 3, Update 9, will land in December with new features, and it will be accompanied by the latest Panel From Hell live stream.

The stream promises to give you a peek at what’s to come in 2023, and Larian said it will also go into detail about some of the most discussed topics in the community.

Baldur's Gate 3: Of Valour and Lore - The Bard Class

Once a date is set for the Panel from Hell stream, we'll let you know.

As far as how things are progressing, the studio said Acts 2 and 3 of the story are being actively playtested to ensure they’re up to the same level of polish. It said that players will also soon discover that there’s "much more in the works" than what you’ll encounter in an Early Access playthrough.

Larian said its goal is for even the players who have repeated Act 1 over and over again for hundreds of hours to feel as though there’s a whole new experience in store upon release.

Launched into Early Access on October 6 in 2020, the last big content drop was Update 8 in July, which brought with it the Bard class, and the playable Gnome race, among other things.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Baldur's Gate 3 "on track" for 2023 release, Update 9 to drop in December

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch