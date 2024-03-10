Arrowhead's CEO wants you to help the developer figure out how to deal with bad Helldivers 2 hosts

Helldivers 2 players are getting frustrated with hosts kicking them out for silly reasons, so Arrowhead's CEO wants to know how you'd like it fixed.

The problem with playing with random people in an online game, especially if you're not the host, is that if the host is kind of a jerk, you could get the boot for no good reason. That's a problem for some Helldivers 2 players at the moment, with one players noting that they've been kicked from groups simply because of low kill counts, or even "using a single Stratagem or particular weapon the host doesn't like" as one user pointed out to Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt. Arrowhead, and Pilestedt in particular, has been mostly quite communicative with its players on the game's various issues, and in response to this particular frustration, Pilestedt has asked players how they might fix it.

"This is so sh*tty," Pilestedt said responding to the user on Twitter. "Also very hard to solve - we have some ideas but no conclusion. You know what, let's try this: Hive Mind - do you have a design suggestion for how to improve this experience?." This particular tweet has already had over 1000 responses, so clearly many players had ideas for the problem. "Thank you everyone for your suggestions!" Pilestedt said in a follow-up tweet. "I will ask the team to look at this thread and draw inspiration. This is a pretty cool thing, the entire community coming together to discuss a hard to solve problem. Even though vote kick is the easiest, it has some downsides and there is always a better solution."

Of course, a solution like this will take a little while to implement, so even if you've got the perfect one, don't expect it to be added to the game for a little while yet. In the meantime, you could always go and try out those mechs that have finally been unlocked thanks to everyone having successfully liberated Tien Kwan.