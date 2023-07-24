Armored Core 6 is apparently doing PvP very differently to traditional FromSoft games

Images of the back of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s physical box have leaked in Japanese storefronts, and if we aren’t being deceived, the box has revealed that the game will feature 6-player PvP with spectators.

The last Armored Core game to grace fans was Armored Core: Verdict Day in 2013, making it an entire decade since our last dive into FromSoftware’s mech-action series. Alas, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is arriving next month, on August 25, hopefully delivering more of the robust FromSoftware gameplay that we know and love.

That’s just next month, and it looks like players have plenty to be excited for, especially given the fantastic new story trailer that dropped last week.

First shared to the Armored Core subreddit, images of the upcoming game’s box in physical Japanese retailers have leaked. If the leaks are to be believed, the back of the box details that PvP will be available for up to six-players. On top of that, three spectators will be able to join and watch the action unfold.

PvP, or any multiplayer for that matter, has not been confirmed by developer, FromSoftware. However, we’ve not long to wait whatsoever before we can check out the supposed PvP mode for ourselves. Will you be trying out some competitive PvP tournaments with friends?

I’m not sure if I’ll like Armored Core VI or not, but I do really like big mechs, and also really like the idea of competing against my friends in mech-action style. What do you think?