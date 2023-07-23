Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's story trailer looks cool as hell, is pretty depressing

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's story trailer is here, and yes, it's just as vague and impressive-looking as other similar FromSoftware trailers.

Want to know what's going on in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon? Me too! The story trailer won't help with that all that much, but boy does it look cool. "The realities of turning a profit on Rubicon 3 are fraught with peril, especially when Handler Walter is involved," describes a press release of the latest trailer. "Watch as Walter’s Hounds execute their mission with ruthless tenacity and get a glimpse of the events that will lead up to the beginning of Armored Core 6." Essentially, it sounds like this trailer is acting as a sort of prologue to the game, similar to how Elden Ring's CGI trailers didn't actually appear in-game either.

The trailer essentially covers a mission featuring pilots that are number 617 through 620. It's all pretty intense, the collection of mechs darting around the battlefield taking on enemies much, much bigger than them, while they try to destroy what looks like some kind of super weapon. It ends with all of them dying, by the looks of things (RIP), ending with you, pilot C4-621, being given "a reason to exist." Or in other words, putting you in a mech suit.

If CGI trailers aren't your thing, don't worry, we got you covered, as last month FromSoftware and Bandai Namco released a gameplay trailer that showed off the game's combat in action. The trailer also offered a look at what it will be like to actually build your mech suit, showing you just how detailed you can get.

We're just over a month away from the game releasing now, with the full game coming August 25, where you'll be able to pick it up on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.