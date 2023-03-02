Armored Core 6 reportedly releasing before Elden Ring DLC

In a report from Exputer, sources have revealed that the planned release window for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is between September and October this year.

Watch the trailer for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon here.

First shown off at The Game Awards 2022, Armored Core 6 was in receipt of an epic trailer that certainly had Armored Core fans jumping out of their seats. It’s been a long-awaited comeback for many, with the last Armored Core title - Armored Core 5 - being released in 2012 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

Exputer has spoken with sources close to developers, and as ever, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. It says that, “sources have now revealed that the developers have planned a release window that falls between September and October for Armored Core 6.”

The report continues, “unless further internally delayed, there are more chances for the title to launch in late September.”

It has also been said that FromSoftware intend on releasing Armored Core 6 before releasing the highly-anticipated Elden Ring DLC that was revealed just this week, Shadow of the Erdtree.

When interviewed about Armored Core 6 following its reveal, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Armored Core 6 producer Masaru Yamamura detailed what players should expect from the game.

Unsurprisingly, customising your mech is a key part of Armored Core 6, but players should not expect any Soulsborne-style gameplay: "No, we've not been making a conscious effort to try to direct it towards more Soulsborne type gameplay. First of all, let me just make that clear," Miyazaki explained.

It’s been a long time coming for Armored Core fans, so I’m sure that a few months more won’t hurt. Are you looking forward to seeing the series make a comeback with Fires of Rubicon?

Personally, I’ll be patiently waiting for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree to release, but there’s no denying that the mech combat of Armored Core looks immense.