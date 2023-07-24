Hungry for new Armored Core 6 footage? We're getting a livestream full of it tomorrow

An Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon live stream has been announced for tomorrow, promising to show off some more gameplay of FromSoftware's latest.

As announced on the official Armored Core Twitter, viewers have been invited to join a "12 minute Armored Core gameplay briefing," tomorrow, July 25, at 3pm BST/ 4pm CEST/ 10am EST. You'll be able to watch the gameplay preview on either YouTube or Twitch, but there's no word on what might be featured during the live stream. It's possible that the showcase will delve into how the game's multiplayer might work, as boxes for the game were recently spotted in Japan that seemed to be pointing towards what it will be like.

You can watch the premiere for the gameplay here

Based on what the boxes say, it sounds like the game will have 6-player PvP, and will allow up to three spectators to watch battles take place. Nothing is known about what the multiplayer mode will be like, only that one exists, so the boxes have given us the most information about the mode so far. Obviously 12 minutes is plenty of time to show off one game, so it could easily find some time to detail the multiplayer.

Publisher Bandai Namco also released the story trailer for the upcoming mech game last week, and it looks incredibly cool, but is also just as depressing as other FromSoftware stories.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was first announced last year at The Game Awards, marking a return for the series which had been dormant since 2012. That's a whole decade where we haven't gotten some cool as hell mecha action, and also plenty of time for FromSoftware to figure itself out as a developer. So far, it definitely looks like there are some light Souls influences in there, but don't worry, the Assembly menu will remind you it's still the Armored Core you know and love.