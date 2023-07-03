Are Street Fighter 6 players too nerf happy? The debate is on.

Street Fighter 6 has been out for a solid month now. With a bombastic tournament wrapping up over the weekend, the debate surrounding character balance is back in a major way. But are players too nerf happy? It's a conversation as old as old web forums and arcade brawls, louder today due to a huge wave of new players flocking to Street Fighter 6.

Make no mistake, Street Fighter 6 does have its own collection of problematic characters in the eyes of many a player. for the lesser skilled, Honda's butt slam and headbutt stand out as daunting barrier to ranked progress. For those higher up on the skill ladder, Cammy and JP block further progress, and at the cutting edge, drive rush Deejay and Jamie stand tall above all other competitors.

These characters with strong tools in Street Fighter 6 have resulted in a larger-than-usual call for nerfs. But here's the question: are people complaining bitch-made? With the game barely out for a month now, the community at large hasn't really had time to adapt and experiment around with this current meta. These calls for nerfs are coming at a time when some of the best and brightest playing Street Fighter 6 haven't truly tackled the problem characters in-game.

Probably just a sign of tons of new active players but man the culture of asking for nerfs before you're even competent at the game is at an all time high. You look SILLY hit the LAB — Brian_F (@Bri4nF) July 2, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Probably just a sign of tons of new active players but man the culture of asking for nerfs before you're even competent at the game is at an all-time high. You look SILLY hit the LAB" writes fighting game pro player and content creator Brian F. "I get brainstorming about things that'll make the game more competitive/enjoyable but so many people just want to carpet bomb characters that cooked them in ranked lol you're probably just bad at the game like everyone else".

If you're curious as to why a focus on new players is present, it stems from a cultural difference between generations of players. Obviously it's a generalisation, but newer players used to a patch-heavy modern gaming environment weren't around in the good 'ol days before the always online, live service nightmare we're in today. Back with Street Fighter 4, you had to wait for a major version update for balance fixes. These days patches come often. Y'all spoiled!

As time passes, the hard but fair and the genuinely busted will be split apart. Take Jamie for example! Initially thought of as low tier, he's been gradually rising the ranks into one of the scariest characters in the game. If nerfs flew out fast and loose, he could very well be a monster right now with few alternatives able to share the spotlight.

Those on the side of patience and graft need not worry too hard though, as the development team haven't indicated a big nerf is on the way. We know the team is quick to jump on genuine issues, like the auto throw break tech that was found last week, so it's not an issue of absence either.

But let us know what you think? Are there any characters in Street fighter 6 that are in dire need of a nerf? Or should we stick back, train up, and allow things to settle first? let us know in the comments below.

For more Street Fighter 6 content, check out our piece: CEO 2023 is the FGC at its inclusive best, even as it faces down looming anti-LGBTQ+ laws