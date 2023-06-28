This Street Fighter 6 technique is so good, it's broken the game

A new technique in Street Fighter 6 has been discovered and shared online, essentially removing the threat from any incoming throws regardless of what character you're playing or fighting against. It is already being investigated by Capcom, and banned from most upcoming tournaments.

Published online by Florida-based Twitter user Chinatown, a mysterious tech monster who had seemingly been grinding out the game in the lab before revealing their findings online. Rather than save this technique for Capcom Cup, a tournament with a $1,000,000 1st place prize, they gave away their knowledge willingly to the masses. A true hero.

The reason why this technique is such a game changer is because it allows you to defend against throws with essentially no risk. Lets say you are knocked down. As you get back on your feet, your opponent is walking up and is either positioned to hit you with a strike of some sort, or a throw. If they throw you, the simple combination of button inputs discovered by Chinatown will cause you to break out of the throw. If they strike you instead, you block the attack instead.

By safely removing the threat of throws and general attacks, the only options left that can threaten your defence are overhead attacks that'll bust open your block if you're crouching, or a drive rush. Both of these can be reacted to, so a player paying attention become a shell that can't easily be cracked open. You can also command grab them if your character has them, but with that also being a super-unsafe option for any would-be attacker, you can see how it's totally busted!

As you can imagine, shock is running amok among the online playerbase of Street Fighter 6. But in addition, a sense of admiration towards the sole lab monster who unveiled this troublesome tech to the world. "Trust this man with your credit card information he'll do the right thing every time" writes one user, while fighting game player and influencer LordKnight sums up his thoughts with: "this is literally the definition of save that shit for nationals and they snitched. Truly a hero (salute emoji)"

With Capcom now made aware of the tech, and the community at large messing around with it while they can, it goes to show the shear speed at which game-breaking tech can be discovered, spread, and addressed in this modern age of patch-culture and constant updates. We reached out to Chinatown for additional insight into the situation, adn they were kind enough to respond.

First, this isn't tech they had been sitting on for ages. They discovered it last night, and quickly uploaded their findings to Twitter. In terms of the online response, Chinatown has the following thoughts: "I think it's hilarious, and I love the 'he just threw the million' reactions. Also, I'm glad Capcom found it this quickly, good devs!"

According to Chinatown, they weren't at all tempted to keep this tech to themselves. Simply believing it to be a funny bit of tech that would "break the meta", they first posted it to a Discord server where fighting game frame data guru Hatson resided, before sharing it with the world. A decision they do not regret: "maybe I should have saved it for the million, but I know I'm not going to actually be beating the top players with just this tech."

He concludes by plugging the Street Fighter 6 clan they belong to: Diccrat. For now, Chinatown returns to the lab and world of Street Fighter 6, content that Street fighter 6 has been shaken up thanks to their contribution to the ever-growing pile of cutting-edge techniques.

