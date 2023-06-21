Street Fighter 6 remains dominated by Juri foot fetishists

Several weeks following the launch of Street Fighter 6, clubs dedicated to Juri's feet remain some of the most popular you can find online. It seems like the dedication of Street Fighter foot fetishists has legs. Toes too, we assume.

For those starting up the game for the first time, a trip to the Battle Hub will quickly result in would-be world warriors facing down the sheer quantity of horny Juri clubs. They're even highlighted on the Recommended tab from time to time, with JuriFeetLovers sitting alongside clubs dedicated to entire countries.

Using the in-game club search feature, we can see that there are currently 36 Juri clubs filled with 100 players each, as well as five additional clubs with active communities of between 35 to 97 players each. Of these 41 active clubs, 32 of them are explicitly horny, with 28 of them referencing Juri's feet directly. Clubs like JuriMains and Juri Laboratory are surrounded on all sides by the likes of JuriFeetCum and Jurifeetsucking, all packed full of active Street Fighter players. We're talking about roughly 3093 thirsty, dedicated Juri players here.

If we head in game, search for clubs in the details tab and sort it by club points (a numerical figure that increases as club members play online games) we can compare the top result with some of the more popular hubs for Juri fans.

I hope that somehow, seeing this club has activated something in someone out in the world

GeneralsArmy, a club belonging to UK pro player and streamer Imstilldadaddy, comes up at the top when you sort by club points with a whopping 1,853,142 points. JuriFeetSex, ran by online player JuriMommyHotSex, has 1,325,296 club points, followed closely by clubs JuriFeet, JuriFootJobs, JurisFeet and more all full of players raking up the points.

What about the other characters? Surely it can't just be a Juri thing, maybe the Street Fighter community is just generally down bad? This is partially true. Each character has dedicated horny clubs that players can find in Street fighter 6. This is especially true for characters like Cammy and Manon.

However, the difference in numbers is staggering. In the 31 active Cammy clubs with full rosters, 17 are horny in nature. That's 56% percent compared to 78% of Juri clubs. This split becomes less and less relevant as you go through the list of characters. At the bottom is Dhalsim who gets little love from foot fetishists, with only six players split between three clubs: DhalsimFeetPics, DhalsimFeetSex, and DhalsimFootJob.

Shout out to the non feet fans for holding the line

If we're speaking bluntly, it's safe to assume that 2693 players currently sitting in Juri feet fetish clubs aren't actually sole slurpers, but rather those entertained by a joke that has been going strong ever since Juri was first revealed as a character in Street Fighter 6. That, however, does little to detract from the hilarity of the situation, that Juri's feet have become an unavoidable part of Street Fighter 6's post-launch experience.

Are you one foot soldier in the Juri army? Let us know below (not in too much detail, please), as well as why you decided to join up with one of these clubs? For mrore Street Fighter 6 content, check out our other pieces like Street Fighter 6’s Modern Controls are the best training tool the series has ever had.