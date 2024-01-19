Ara: History Untold intends to change how you play grand strategy games this fall

During Xbox Developer Direct, Oxide Games gave us a new look at Ara: History Untold gameplay and shared an overview of the key features coming to the historical grand strategy title.

The overview also touched upon the game’s crafting system, approach to simultaneous turns, and more.

Here's a behind the scenes look at Ara: History Untold.

Tasked with building a nation, as a ruler, you are charged with leading your people from the dawn of society into one of great achievement by exploring new lands, cultivating arts and culture, working on diplomacy, and going head-to-head with rivals.

You can choose to build a society in various biomes from tropical jungles to deserts. Resources are needed to develop your nation, and it comes alive through your citizens - each with a unique story created and influenced by your decisions through player choice.

When it comes to advancing to the next age, you will need to weigh both the pros and cons. On the one hand, you will gain new and powerful tech, while on the other hand, you can stay in the current era and build upon your applied knowledge. Because, once you advance, access to previous tech is lost and limits your future research opportunities.

With unpredictability added to the mix, the game encourages you to consider moves laid out ahead of you, and current circumstances will factor into acts of randomness. This comes from the procedurally generated environment and the unique challenges it creates, making sure no two games are alike.

One important aspect of the game is crafting. This component is useful in training new units, establishing trade routes, and creating gifts to help foster good relations with other nations.

There’s much more to the game than what’s covered here. You should head over to Xbox Wire and give this hands-on a read.

A modern take on the classic historical grand strategy genre, Ara: History Untold marks Oxide’s return to its historical strategy roots, with much of the studio’s team having served as key developers on Sid Meier’s Civilization 5.

Announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in 2022, Ara: History Untold releases this fall on PC and with PC Game Pass.