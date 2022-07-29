If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Scope for growth

New Apex Legends Vantage trailer introduces the young sniper to the battle royale

With a rifle and a bat, we've gotten a closer look at the game's first dedicated marksman.
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
Vantage from the Apex Legends Hunted Launch trailer

A new Apex Legends cinematic trailer has introduced Vantage - a young but talented marksman - to the game. Packing a custom sniper rifle and their pet bat, we see a bit of backstory teased as well as some hints towards what their ability kit could look like in game.

As with all character launch trailers, we get a lot of time with Vantage allowing us to further understand the backstory established in the Stories from the Outlands trailer released earlier this week. Cutting between a firefight and a one-to-one with their mum in prison, the trailer (embedded below) gives a nice overview of what the deal with Vantage is.

Watch the new trailer here!

While initially not great in a fight, we see some pretty nifty sniping skills shown off in the trailer too, which give ample room for speculation in regard to her move set. For one, we see her pull down a visor over her right eye, identifying incoming enemies which fits in well with her scout / sniper archetype. We also see her send out her bat mid-combat - here’s hoping they play a bigger part in-game than a cute sidekick!

This trailer of course is a preamble for the next major season of Apex Legends. Titled Hunted, we don’t quite know what else is coming, just that we’re due a gameplay trailer on August 1 next week. As we’re back in trailer season, Apex players should make sure to keep an eye on the internet for new updates coming at regular intervals.

What do you think of this trailer? Let us know below, as well as whether you’ll be jumping into the new Apex season!

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch