Apex Legends: Escape - every weapon and legend skin in the season 11 battle passWith Apex Legends: Escape launching today, we're taking you through each weapon and legend skin in the battle pass so you know what you're grinding for.
With Apex Legends: Escape finally here, all of us eager to jump into Storm Point for a fresh season of battle royale goodness are able to chip away at a shiny new battle pass packed with new cosmetics to unlock. To help you figure out just how far you;ll want to work through the season, we’ve created this guide showing off all the new weapon and legend skins coming available.
All the unlockable skins are listed below with links to what they look like. Skins are split between the free and premium battle pass, and each entry has the level requirement entered next to it. This way, you should have no issue figuring out when each new skin can be unlocked.
Without further ado, here are all the new skins coming in the Apex Legends season 11 battle pass:
Free Battle Pass skins
Even if you spend no money at all this season, the Escape update has something set aside for dedicated players. These are:
- Venom Punch - Rare Mozambique Skin - Level 6
- Hardwire Sprawl - Rare Hemlock Skin - Level 14
- Diamond Accuracy - Rare RE-45 Skin - Level 22
- Dead Read - Rare Wingman Skin - Level 38
- Firestarter - Rare Rampart Skin - Level 45
- Jawmuncher - Rare Alternator Skin - Level 53
- New Age Maverick - Rare Longbow Skin - Level 54
Premium Battle Pass Skins
The moment you buy the premium battle pass for Apex Legends season 11, you get four skins. These are:
- Compound Fracture - Legendary Bocek Skin - Level 1
- Vision Walker - Epic Wraith Skin - Level 1
- Poison Dart - Epic Loba Skin - Level 1
- Skinwalker - Epic Revenant Skin - Level 1
- Ante Up - Rare Volt Skin - Level 11
- Warhead Storage - Rare Prowler Skin - Level 20
- Desert Mirage - Legendary Mirage Skin - Level 25
- Cover Fire - Rare Spitfire Skin - Level 28
- Triangulation - Rare G7 Scout Skin - Level 41
- 30-30 - Rare Bucking Bronco Skin - Level 46
- Glorious Combatant - Legendary Gibraltar Skin - Level 50
- Fresh Vector - Rare R-99 Skin - level 62
- Pellet Sunrise - Rare Mastiff Skin - Level 65
- King Kraber - Rare Kraber Skin - Level 66
- Orange Crush - Rare Triple Take Skin - Level 68
- Ground Fire - Rare Devotion Skin - Level 71
- Face Pollution - Rare Eva-8 Skin - Level 73
- Hard Target - Rare Bangalore Skin - Level 74
- Good Politics - Rare Peacekeeper Skin - Level 78
- Black Into Blue -Rare Caustic Skin - Level 80
- Be Aggressive - Rare Havoc Skin -Level 84
- Gridlock - Rare Flatline Skin - Level 89
- Aubergine Dream - Rare Charge Rifle Skin - Level 90
- No Mercy - Rare Sentinel Skin - Level 94
- One Blood - Epic R-301 Skin - Level 97
- Pipe Dream - Legendary Prowler Skin - Level 100
- Fatal Attraction - Legendary Prowler Skin - Level 110
Continuing to level up the battle pass will provide the following skins:
Daily Loot Box Skin Reward
Through collecting loot boxes during season 11, you’re granted 10 stars in the battle pass, plus a bonus skin. That skin is:
Sun Kissed - Epic Eva-8 skin - Once all loot boxes are collected.
Of these skins, which ones do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below!