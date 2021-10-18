Ash is Apex Legends' next playable hero, Season 11 trailer coming later this week

Apex Legends is getting another new hero, Ash, when Season 11 – Escape – kicks off at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Thanks to a brand new Stories from the Outlands trailer (embedded below) released by Apex Legends developer Respawn and publisher EA today, we know the name and backstory of the next character we're going to get to play as: Ash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY6j8RzpI5U "Ash is done just overseeing the games: she's ready to win them and prove she's the Apex Predator," says Respawn in a little blurb for the new hero on the game's official website

If you're big into your Titanfall/Apex Legends lore, you may remember Ash from the second game; Ashleigh 'Ash' Reid is a Simulacrum Pilot and baddy from Titanfall 2. She's changed a bit since we saw her in the last game, though, and the video embedded above gives us some insight into how she became this odd android creature she is today.

Ash has been knocking around in-game since the start of Season 9 and the introduction of the Arenas, so it's no huge surprise to see her appear as a playable legend.

If you want to learn more about her – including how she plays, and a look at her abilities, you can look forward to the launch trailer for Apex Legends: Escape, which Respawn has noted will land on October 21.

The new season will also introduce another Titanfall throwback, the CAR SMG, and introduce some more map changes, too. "A flexible weapon, the C.A.R. SMG is the gun for when you’re ready to make a stand and become the last Legend still standing," says a blurb for the weapon.

"No matter how beautiful it seems, every corner of the Outlands is a dangerous place. You'd be wise to remember that," teases the site under the mysterious "a storm is coming" banner. Expect your favourite POI to be destroyed, basically.

Apex Legends Season 11, Escape, will launch on November 2.