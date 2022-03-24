Apex Legends’ 9v9 Control Mode returns with the Warriors Collection Event

EA and Respawn Entertainment have announed a limited-time Warriors Collection Event is coming next week to Apex Legends.

From March 29 to April 12, the Warriors Collection Event will showcase the return of the 9v9 Control mode, a new map,cosmetics, and more.

With the event, the limited-time 9v9 mode Control is returning for two weeks, this time with the addition of Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon. The Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground for control over Kings Canyon. The battleground now comes with additional cover, ziplines, skydive launchers, a hover tank and more for increased balance and improved flow.

There's also the new Arenas Map, Drop-Off. This map is above the Malta skyline at the fully-automated Hammond Manufacturing Tower. Here, Arenas fighters will try to commandeer the place at night.

It also introduces a new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, including skins such as the Synthetic Huntress Ash Skin, Riding Dirty Octane Skin, Jewel Olympus Horizon Skin, Combat Survivalist Lifeline, and more.

You can also expect a Reward Tracker. Each week of the event has its own rewards track where you can earn points and refresh challenges everyday. The event will also feature a stretch challenge that rewards four badges if you complete them during the event.

Some limited-time offers will be available in the store throughout the event. See the images below for the rundown of new cosmetics you can purchase.

Apex Legends: Defiance is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.