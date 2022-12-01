If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
UNDER PRESSURE

Amnesia: The Bunker shakes up the horror survival series with emergent gameplay and sandbox elements

A new entry in the Amnesia series promises constant tension.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Frictional Games, the studio behind the Amnesia series and Soma, has announced Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest installation in the franchise.

The developers call the game a “pivotal point” in the horror series due to player freedom impacting gameplay. For the first time in the series, you can choose your playstyle as you explore the semi-open world.

Amnesia: The Bunker - Announcement Trailer

With hardly any scripted events, and constant tension brought about by an ever-present threat, it is up to you to manage your approach to survival.

Unlike other entries in the series, the game incorporates horror-survival elements and adventure with emergent and sandbox gameplay, giving you complete control of moment-to-moment decisions.

Armed only with a revolver and a loud dynamo flashlight, you will walk around an ill-lighted World War 1 bunker in the shoes of a French soldier troubled by amnesia and "hunted by an otherworldly creature."

The game promises to test your ingenuity, courage, and ability to remain calm under pressure as you try to make quick problem-solving decisions. There are multiple solutions to each task, puzzle, and approach to obstacles.

You will need to use your wits and the tools at your disposal to overcome the horrors that await you, knowing that every decision has consequences and will change the outcome of how the game responds. Plus, each playthrough will create new strategic paths.

The dark, shadowy corridors and tunnels are perhaps the least of the threats you will face as something is stalking your every move. It is up to you to make your way out alive.

Here's a quick rundown of the game's features:

  • Player choice - emergent gameplay in a sandbox horror survival experience
  • Unscripted environment - objects, threats, and resources, change in every playthrough
  • Adaptive horrid threats - an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player.
  • Tactile immersion - all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle-solving and tool handling
  • Absorbing yet terrifying tale - experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story
  • Engrossing atmosphere and tension - enhanced lighting effects and carefully designed sound effects for a real horror experience.

Expect to hear more news soon about Amnesia: The Bunker.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

