Amazon signs first-look deal for Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, and Life Is Strange TV adaptions

Amazon has entered into a first-look deal with Sonic the Hedgehog film producer dj2 Entertainment.

dj2 Entertainment owns the rights to adapt videogames such as Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, and Life Is Strange into either films or TV series. The deal would give Amazon first dibs on greenlighting one or all of the projects which would see the adaptations air through Prime.

Accordig to Deadline, the deal came shortly after dj2 struck a deal with Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios to bring It Takes Two to TV and film.

Back in June 2021, it was announced that a series based on Disco Elysium was to be developed between the game's developer, ZA/UM, and dj2 Entertainment.

Amazon seems to be interested in videogame adaptations. In November 2021, it was reported that the company was "nearing a deal" to develop a Mass Effect TV series based on BioWare’s iconic role-playing series. Last we heard, the deal was nearing completion but wasn't set in stone, meaning Amazon and EA were still in the process of hashing things out.

Videogames are becoming the go-to IP for various production companies. There's the Uncharted film coming to theaters, there's, of course, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and a sequel is in the works, the recent Mortal Kombat film, the Castlevania IP was developed for Netflix, there's The Cuphead Show on Netflix, a Halo TV series, the Detective Pikachu movie, Resident Evil films, and Ubisoft is also getting into the mix. It has Ghost Recon, The Division, Splinter Cell, and Skull & Bones projects in the works.