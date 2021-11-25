Mass Effect TV series "nearing a deal" at Amazon

It looks like Commander Shepard is soon going to have a favourite TV on the Citadel. According to a new report, Amazon Studios is "nearing a deal" to develop a Mass Effect TV series based on BioWare’s iconic role-playing series.

In case Amazon's Lord of the Rings, and Wheel of Time series weren't enough to satiate your thirst for all things sci-fi and fantasy, the company is looking at adapting the classic video game series too, per a report from Deadline.

In an interview with Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke, Deadline notes that the deal is nearing completion but not yet set in stone, meaning Amazon and EA haven’t fully agreed to the project just yet.

There are no details on the story or whether or not this will be an original story set in the Mass Effect universe, a story related to the video game series, or something adapated from one of the myriad non-game entries in the universe at this stage.

Given the difficulties creatives have had with trying to get Mass Effect adaptations off the ground previously, things could still go south for this project. Just look at how badly the once-attempted Mass Effect movie panned out.

If this news has got you dreaming about more Mass Effect content, you'll be pleased to know that there's another game in the franchise is currently in the works at BioWare and it's more than likely going to include the Geth.