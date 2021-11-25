Save 35% on a VG247 yearly subscription this Black Friday!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Shepard's delight

Mass Effect TV series "nearing a deal" at Amazon

Amazon Studios is nearing a deal to develop a Mass Effect TV series based on BioWare’s iconic RPG series.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Published on

It looks like Commander Shepard is soon going to have a favourite TV on the Citadel. According to a new report, Amazon Studios is "nearing a deal" to develop a Mass Effect TV series based on BioWare’s iconic role-playing series.

In case Amazon's Lord of the Rings, and Wheel of Time series weren't enough to satiate your thirst for all things sci-fi and fantasy, the company is looking at adapting the classic video game series too, per a report from Deadline.

In an interview with Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke, Deadline notes that the deal is nearing completion but not yet set in stone, meaning Amazon and EA haven’t fully agreed to the project just yet.

There are no details on the story or whether or not this will be an original story set in the Mass Effect universe, a story related to the video game series, or something adapated from one of the myriad non-game entries in the universe at this stage.

Given the difficulties creatives have had with trying to get Mass Effect adaptations off the ground previously, things could still go south for this project. Just look at how badly the once-attempted Mass Effect movie panned out.

If this news has got you dreaming about more Mass Effect content, you'll be pleased to know that there's another game in the franchise is currently in the works at BioWare and it's more than likely going to include the Geth.

Tagged With

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch