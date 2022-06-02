Amazon Games' next project is an online action adventure from Disruptive Games

Encouraged by the massive success of the Western launch of Lost Ark, Amazon Games is expanding its publishing business to bring to market other projects from third-party developers. Unlike Lost Ark, however, the company's upcoming slate of games doesn’t seem to revolve around Western localised versions of popular Asian game.

Today, Amazon announced its partnership with Disruptive Games, which enables the company to publish the studio's unannounced new IP.

Disruptive Games is a name you may not be familiar with, but it has a decent history of working on games (alongside their lead developers), which you probably played. Diablo 2: Resurrected, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Godfall are among them.

The studio, based in California, is currently working on an online multiplayer action adventure game for PC and consoles.

"The talented team at Disruptive Games is creating a fresh take on the multiplayer action-adventure genre, with strong game design and rich world-building that we’re excited to help bring to players," said Amazon Games VP, Christoph Hartmann.

Eric Ellis, who was Insomniac Games' multiplayer lead before founding Disruptive, added: "Together with Amazon Games, we are looking forward to building an online experience that kindles creativity and fosters positive social interactions."

Beyond that brief tease, however, we know little else about the game. It's seemingly early days for the unannounced project, too, as Disruptive is hiring for multiple positions at this time.