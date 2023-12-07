Alone in the Dark sees another delay as it moves from chilly January into spring 2024

THQ Nordic has announced it has moved the release of Alone in the Dark into March.

Originally slated for an October 2023 release, the Pieces Interactive-developerd game was moved to January 15, 2024, to avoid an overcrowded month. The extra time, according to the publisher, would also be used for polishing the game.

Alone in the Dark | Looking For Jeremy Trailer

The reason for the delay this time is that the "Christmas season would have been filled with stress and anything but a jolly time" for them." for the developers, according to THQ Nordic. Therefore, Alone in the Dark will instead arrive on March 20, 2024 - the second day of spring.

"The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays," reads the press release. "THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets, but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists.

"We understand that many people are eagerly awaiting the release, but your patience will be rewarded."

Alone in the Dark is a reimagined version of the classic survival horror game and allows you to experience the story through the eyes of one of the two aforementioned protagonists. You will need to explore your surroundings, battle monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the unsettling truth of Derceto Manor.

The protagonists in the game are Edward Carnby, portrayed by David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy), and Emily Hartwood, portrayed by Jodie Comer (Free Guy, Killing Eve).

Mikael Hedberg (SOMA, Amnesia: The Dark Descent) wrote the story, monsters were designed by Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis, and the music was composed by Jason Kohnen.

The game will be available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, and if you would like a taste of it beforehand, there's a playable stand-alone Prologue ob Steam that puts you in the shoes of Grace Saunders. The 11-year-old girl is in the process of delivering a letter when things go horribly wrong.