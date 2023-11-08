Check out some Alone in the Dark extended gameplay footage

Alone in the Dark has an extended trailer available titled Looking for Jeremy.

Scenes in the game will vary depending on whether you're playing as Emily or Edward, meaning you will want to experience both perspectives with two playthroughs.

Alone in the Dark | Looking For Jeremy Trailer

Alone in the Dark is a reimagined version of the classic survival horror game and allows you to experience the story through the eyes of one of the two aforementioned protagonists. You will need to explore your surroundings, battle monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the unsettling truth of Derceto Manor.

Carnby is portrayed by David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy), and the character Emily Hartwood is portrayed by Jodie Comer (Free Guy, Killing Eve). The story is by Mikael Hedberg (SOMA, Amnesia: The Dark Descent), the monster design is by legendary Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis, and the melodies are by Jason Kohnen.

Alone in the Dark is being developed by Pieces Interactive in Sweden and will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation5 on January 16, 2024.

If you would like a taste of it beforehand, there's the stand-alone Alone in the Dark Prologue which puts you in the shoes of Grace Saunders. The 11-year-old girl is in the process of delivering a letter when things go horribly wrong.