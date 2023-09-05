The October onslaught scares off Alone in the Dark into 2024

You will not be playing the Alone in the Dark reboot this October/Halloween as you may have originally planned. THQ Nordic announced today that the game has been pushed back to January 16, 2024.

In a press release, the publisher made clear that it does not want to compete with October's heavy-hitters, specifically naming Alan Wake 2, Cities Skylines 2, and Spider-Man.

"We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark," the press release said, correctly identifying the beginning of a new year as a dark time.

But that's not the only reason Alone in the Dark is being pushed back. As you'd expect, the extra time will be used up for polish, and the developers are themselves excited to jump into October's other major releases as players.

Originally planned for release October 25, Alone in the Dark was going to face some very tough competition in the form of Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, and Alan Wake 2 - which was itself recently pushed back a bit to avoid clashing with Sony's first-party juggernaut.

The reboot stars big-name actors David Harbour, and Jodie Comer - playing Edward Carnby, and Emily Hartwood respectively. Both characters are playable, so you're able to experience the story from two unique perspectives. The game takes place in the 1920's American South. Much of the game is set in the Derceto Manor, and you can expect gameplay reminiscent of the originals: eerie environments, puzzle solving, combat, and a mystery that will hopefully keep you intrigued.

So far, January 2024 is looking light, so Alone in the Dark will certainly stand a better chance at making an impact. The game is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.