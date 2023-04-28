All music track locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor already has a banging soundtrack, but in case you wanted to set the mood just right while in the Pyloon's Saloon, you'll want to go out and find all music tracks. These can be handed in at the saloon to mix up the mood inside.

If you want to go out and track down all these tracks, this is the guide to you. We have all music track locations listed below for you to go out and get at your pleasure.

Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.

All music tracks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Music tracks can be bought from Doma's shop for a ertain kind of treasure called Priorite Shards, and found in chests hidden across the game. As soon as you collect them, you'll be able to play the track in the Saloon at your pleasure.

Koboh music tracks

Spiceman music track

Bought at Doma's for shop 3 Priorite Shards

Rumble Droid music track

Bought at Doma's for shop 3 Priorite Shards

Sugaan Essena music track

Bought at Doma's for shop 3 Priorite Shards

Who Mourns For Taris music track

Bought at Doma's for shop 3 Priorite Shards

Sublime Raid II music track

Bought at Doma's for shop 3 Priorite Shards

Shortpaw’s Dance music track

Found in Harvest Ridge. Requires Relter gliding and Nekko riding. Climb up through the moldy depths, then down to the orange building. Use a nekko to wall run up to the higher rock ledge, then turn around. Wall run back, then use a pole to swing to the water tower. Climb it, get to the roof, then you’ll find a chest.

On the roof!

Jedha music tracks

Revisit Waters music track

Found in Desert Ridge. At the rope shortcut in Desert Ridge, wall run and climb up the side of the cliff until you reach a chest.

A bit of wall running and it's all yours!

Shattered Moon music tracks

Ground Pulse music track

Found in Assembly Staging. Near the zipline shortcut. Walk left of the green forcefield and jump over the box. You’ll find a chest on the other side.