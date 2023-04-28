As Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an open world action game, you bet there's a huge number of treasures hidden around each of the planets that you'll want to go and grab. They are well worth looking out for, especially if you want to collect all the Cal cosmetics, stim upgrades, and more. As such, we've created this guide to all treasure locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

We've broken down each treasure location by planet and region. We've also included a screenshot of the map so you can track down each treasure with ease. We've also got a menu below so you can quickly hop to the planet you're current scraping clean of collectables.

Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.

All treasure locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Most treasures you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be identified as shining objects hidden all over the place. Each different type of treasure all look the same in-game - you'll see the glistening effect from a distance that'll quickly identify it as a treasure.

In addition, there are small robots that run away and hide underground if you don't catch and kill them in time (like crystal lizards in Dark Souls). These when killed drop a treasure.

In terms of the different types of treasures you can find, these are:

Priorite Shards

Datadiscs

Jedha Scrolls

These can be traded into specific NPC vendors for different rewards, including Cal cosmetics, music tracks, and more. As such, there's really value to colleting these, unlike databank entries which are purely lore.

All Coruscant treasures

Rooftops

From the meditation point, climb up the grate to the stormtroopers above. Once they are dead, head left and walk across the catwalk that goes over the meditation point. At the end of the catwalk, there’s a Priorite Shard.

At the end of the catwalk, behind a box.

Renovation Site 4733

Left of the large ramp, there’s a Priorite Shard hidden on the ground inside a cart.

In the open area where you fall and fight a large group of storm troopers, climb the nearby stairs and swing across a pole to reach the Priorite Shard.

Up the stiars, across the pole.

Near the shortcut between the crane and the meditation point. Descend down a short flight of stairs and you’ll find a Priorite Shard under it next to an orange wall and a squeeze space.

Hanger 2046-C

After you grapple across to the hanger proper (where you first meet up with Bode and Bravo post-Ninth Sister boss fight), look left immediately to find a treasure sitting on the balcony.

On the balcony, left of the door.

All Koboh treasures

Gorge crash site

Cross the valley near the meditation point and past a pair of battle droids. When you enter the cave, turn left and wall run up to a higher platform. On this platform is your Priorite Shard.

Up on the ledge inside the cave.

From the meditation point, walk left of the elevator all the way to the end of the oily path. There, you’ll find some walls you can run up to reach a nest on a rocky platform above. Run and jump up, and you’ll find the Priorite Shard.

Leap up some walls and the trasure is yours!

Derelict Dam

From the meditation point walk towards the giant creature then take a right. You’ll find a wall you can run across towards a large locked path. On the ground in front of this, you’ll find a Priorite Shard.

Just below the workbench.

Inside the cave system, past where you fight your first commando droid, you can take a right into a large fire-lit room. Inside an unlit brazier at the back of the room, is your Priorite Shard.

In the fire lit room, in the brazier.

Past the destructible wall near the workbench, you’ll find a rope you can climb. Climb to the top, then look over the edge to your left as you proceed. On a rock beam, you’ll see a Priorite Shard that you can drop down and pick up.

Above the goroco, by the workbench.

Once you break the dam, climb back up the dam as if you were going back into the caves where you first found the roller mines. Once at the top, jump down on the metal pipes leading into the now-drained tar lake. On a rock platform, previously covered by tar, is a Priorite Shard.

Once you drain the lake, the treasure can be grabbed.

Southern Reaches

From the meditation point, head downhill to Mosey’s hut, then take a right. Past some gorgers, you’ll find a stone wall you can climb up with white markings nearby. At the top of this wall, you’ll find a nest with a Priorite Shard inside.

In a nest overlooking the two gorgers.

Walk up to the silo from past the locked circular hatch, and you’ll find two gorgers. Once they are dead, you should hear a droid making noise nearby. He’s hidden behind a white structure next to the silo. Walk to him and kill them, and you’ll be able to pick up the datadisc.

You'll have to catch them fast, or they will vanish.

Climb to the top of the silo by jumping between walls where two gorgers are eating. Once at the top, kill the two battle droids. Once they are gone, you can pick up this Priorite Shard at the ede of the silo.

Overlooking Riverbed Watch, on top of the silo.

Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, right at the back, is a cave with the Priorite Shard inside.

At the back of the cave.

Riverbed Watch

From the Ramblers Reach meditation point, walk into Riverwatch Watch and follow the river. You’ll come across a small robot on a lit platform. Kill them with your lightsaber and the Priorite Shard is yours.

Right by the river, dropped by a robot.

Hunter’s Quarry

Follow the border of the Hunter’s Quarry around to the right, until you reach a wall you can run across to reach a higher platform. While up there, you’ll be able to drop down into an abandoned building through the roof. As you drop down, you can find a treasure on a table in the centre of the room.

Inside the busted building, which you enter via the roof.

Sodden Grotto

As soon as you force push the rubble out of your way and enter the Sodden Grotto proper, walk down the slope to your left, past a hidden enemy. At the end of that small path, on the floor, is your Priorite Shard.

Walk up to the giant hole, t hen walk left down the ramp.

As you proceed through the Grotto, you’ll find a droid taunting you from across a large jump. If you make this jump, it’ll run away and escape. So instead keep following the mineshaft until you reach a crack in the wall behind the robot. Go through, cut him up, then loot your Priorite Shard!

You'll find the robot right here, so catch him quick!

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

Between the landing pad and path towards the forest gate, you’ll see a robot taunting you by a pack of gorgers. Slice him up quickly to get your Priorite Shard.

Run up to the robot and the gorgers and catch them quick!

A robot will be in front of the giant drawbridge near the ranch. Kill it and pick up your priorite shard.

Rush to the bridge and you'll fidn the robot.

Requires nekko riding. Tame a nekko nearby and use it to jump through the upper window of the stables. Inside, you’ll find a Priorite Shard.

Jump through the window and you'll find a treasure!

Requires Jawas in town. Walk into the building with the electrified device on its roof. On a rack is a datadisc.

Get the Jawas first!

Requires Jawas in town. Walk to the outside of the building surrounded by Jawas. You’ll find a datadisc on the ground.

In a building once the Jawas are in town.

Pyloon’s Saloon

From the bar, turn right and walk down a small corridor into the toilets. There, interact with the toilet stall to your left for a Priorite Shard.

Inside the toilet, of course.

Collapsed Tunnels

From the meditation point, wall run forward until you climb up to a doorway. Once you do, turn around, and you should see a wall you can run across. Do so, then leap onto the platform below for a datadisc.

After a bit of careful leaping, the treasure is yours.

Chamber of Duality

In the Chamber of Duality, you’ll force pull a rope to open a doorway to another orb. Once you’ve fixed the rope and place and kept the door open, jump through and look to your left. The datadisc is on the ground, in the corner.

In a small room, in the corner.

Untamed Downs

Climb through the hole in the cliff wall to enter a dark cave. Climb up to the top of that cave via the vines on the ceiling, then you’ll find a Mogu. Kill it, then turn back towards the inside of the cave. You’ll be able to pick up a Priorite Shard sitting on the ground.

Just a short hop from the mogu.

From the Untamed Downs meditation point. Drop down, and you’ll find a Priorite Shard in a cave behind the waterfall.

Treasure behind a waterfall! Classic.

Require forcefield dash. Use a Nekko to jump up and dash through the green forcefield built into the wall on the boiling bluff side of the zone’s central rock. From there, climb up and dash across the gap below to reach a Priorite Shard.

Through the forcefield.

Flooded bunker

Enter the flooded bunker by force pushing down the heavy door in the Southern Reaches. Once you go inside, you’ll be shot at by a turret. Head right, and you’ll find a Priorite Shard behind a box.

Easiest way to grab this is via the Southern Reaches.

Fort Kah'Lin

After you defeat the Spawn of Oggdo, you can pick up this Priorite Shard from the ground in the pit arena.

It'll drop with you through the roof door.

Swindler’s Wash

From the area where you kill the bilemaw, wall run up behind the waterfall as if you were going to the forest gate. Once up, turn around and wall run back to the other side of the waterfall into a cave. The Priorite Shard is inside.

Hidden in a high cave!

As you climb up the rock face to the zipline shortcut and entrance to the forest gate,walk straight ahead. You’ll find the Priorite Shard in a tiny cave imbedded into the cliff wall.

In a small cave near the forest gate.

Basalt Rift

From the zipline shortcut, run across the wall to your left until you come across several stone pillars. Cut down the furthest one to your right, and a Priorite Shard will drop.

Break the pillars!

Cross over the chasm using the zipline, then wall run up the slope until you grapple up to the ledge above. Once there, turn around and wall run up to an even higher ledge. Here is your Priorite Shard.

Always turn around and look behind you when running or swinging!

Enter the room where the Mogu has killed several Storm Troopers. Run up the walls to the top of the room, when walk left. You’ll find a datadisc overlooking where the mogu was below.

Wall run up, the look to the edge.

From the Basalt Rift meditation point, cross over the shortcut and down the hill towards the high republic ruins. Once you reach the giant monster at the bottom of the path, turn right. There will be a droid you can kill, which will drop the Priorite Shard.

Kill the droid quickly!

Make your way past the Bilemaw via the rock pillars. When you reach the giant pit filled with dust, jump on the vine ceiling and head right. You’ll find a small cave with a datadisc inside.

Climb the vines, then look right!

Chamber of Reason

Using orbs to create bridges across the chamber, make your way to the far end of the chamber from the entrance. Once there, leap over to the isolated platform, then wall run up to the next level. Once a level higher, turn left and walk past the yellow glowing walls to the end of the room. To your left, on the edge, is a datadisc.

Overlooking the edge on the higher floor.

Forest Array

From the meditation point, walk right and climb on the box. Swing up to the platform, then turn around and swing back to a platform at the opposite side of the room. From there, hop to the right and the datadisc will be waiting.

Swing up to the left!

From the central turnable beam, shoot the beam back towards the meditation point. In the doorway leading to the stairs is a datadisc you can pick up (watch out for the chickens).

You need the beam for this one.

From the platform with several Storm Troopers in front the Forst Array Tower, walk across the metal walkway towards where the giant bird was. At the end, there’s a datadisc.

try not to trip!

Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, drop into the dust pit to the workbench-side of the meditation point. There, on a giant cog, is a datadisc.

Make sure you don't lose the orb!

Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, walk from the central beam device to the left of the path back towards the workbench and meditation point. By a dead tree, on a wooden plank, is a datadisc.

Right near the central beam - grab the orb!

Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, walk into the dust area to the right of the array tower. The orb will protect you as you hold it. In this zone, under a tree, is your datadisc.

Walk to the tree deep in the dust.

Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, walk into the dust area to the left of the array tower where the bilemaw is. The orb will protect you as you hold it. In this zone, on top of some sheet metal, is a datadisc.

Be careful not to aggro the bilemaw. Or kill it first.

Requires Koboh Grinder. Use the central beam to point a laser towards the meditation point. Use the grinder to break nearby black crystals, and a datadisc will drop.

Right by the meditation point!

Nekko Pools

From the meditation point, walk into the nearby cave and you’ll find a Priorite Shard all the way at the back by a small waterfall.

the only path without a slope!

From the meditation point, wall run up the left slope and grab to the vines. Scale the vines and travel across them to the other slide of the slope. Once on the ground, you'll find a Nekko. Take it and ride it to the small room up the slope. In there is your Priorite Shard.

You can get in there without a nekko, but it's far easier with one.

Bygone Settlement

Travel along the main path through the settlement until you come to a vast area covered in trash. To the left is a stone platform your Nekko can help you reach. On top, is a Priorite Shard.

Use the nekko for extra height!

From the meditation point, wall run to the grates and traverse them until you reach ah higher walkway. Walk straight ahead until you reach a large building you can walk into - inside is your Priorite Shard.

Inside the building, by some rubble.

Requires air dash. Take the zipline up from the meditation point and use the air dash to reach the nearby grate. Make your way around the buildings until you reach the troopers harassing Jawwas. In that room, pull the panel down on your right, then squeeze through. In that small room is a Priorite Shard.

Up on high!

Requires air dash. Inside the Jawa sandcrawler accessible via the zipline near the meditation point. It’s a Priorite Shard.

By the Jawas!

Boiling Bluff

Requires Nekko Riding. From the meditation point, mount a nekko and take the right path back towards the Untamed Downs. Following the wall, you’ll come across a large wall you can climb with the help of your nekko. Up there, is your Priorite Shard.

It's inside a skull!

Smuggler's Tunnel

Requires relter gliding and nekko riding. Start in Harvest Ridge and use a nekko to scale up to the top of the cliffs there. Once up, proceed forward across walls and pole swings until you reach a relter. Use this to glide down towards Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and land on the roof of the first building you fly over. Drop through the roof, and a Priorite Shard will be inside on the floor.

In the cell without a forcefield.

Requires forcefield dash. Enter the abandoned jail in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, then dash through the forcefield there. Enter the tunnel below, then take the left path in the dark tunnel. Once at the end, take a right and you’ll find a Priorite Shard.

At the end of the tunnel.

Requires forcefield dash. Enter the abandoned jail in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, then dash through the forcefield there. Enter the tunnel below, then take the right path in the lit room filled with gorgers. At the end of the room to the right is a Priorite Shard.

Jump down in the jail!

Winding Ravine

As you enter the Winding Ravine, take a right. From there, wall run to your left until you land on solid ground. Then, look right and you’ll see more walls you can run across. Do so, and you’ll find the Priorite Shard.

A cheeky bit of wall running.

Proceed through the Winding Ravine until you swing from a rope to a Goroco. Once you land, turn around and swing back, this time landing on a stone platform. On this platform, is your Priorite Shard.

On the rocky platform!

Ingenious Fissure

Proceed through the Ingenious Fissure, across the yellow pipes and across the runnable walls. When you land near the locked door that leads back to the Southern Reach, you’ll come across a cage. Jump on it, then leap up to the higher platform. To the left of the blue door you find there, is your Priorite Shard.

Right next to the door!

Chamber of Clarity

As you enter, pull the box beneath you to the right so you can cross the gap to the other side. Before you jump across it, leap down to where it was in the wall. There will be a side path you can climb up inside. Don’t run across the walls ahead of you, instead drop down and you’ll find a datadisc.

Hidden down below!

Foothiil Falls

Take the zipline up and walk towards the pool in front of you. Walk across the land to the left of the pool, and the Priorite Shard is at the end overlooking the cliff.

Near the pool!

Requires relter gliding. Cross the zipline into Foothill Falls. Walk forward, then look left. Take the relter down, then walk left along the path. At the bottom of this path are walls you can run around. Do so, and you'll find a Priorite Shard on a higher platform.

Wall run up!

Mountain Ascent

From the meditation point, walk down the path to your left and jump past the waterfall. You’ll find a Priorite Shard there.

Past the waterfall.

Requires forcefield dashing. Found in Mountain Ascent. From the meditation point, dash through the nearby barriers and run left until you hit water. Once you do, grapple to the wall and run across. Then, turn around and rn back. When you reach the end of the wall jump and dash right. You’ll reach a room with Priorite Shard inside.

A bit of parkour needed!

Requires forcefield dash. Drop down into the room with two bilemaw. From there, grapple up and you’ll see a Priorite Shard.

Your reward for taking out the bilemaw!

Devastated Settlement

From the meditation point, climb up to the platform above. Hop over to the right, then wal right towards a waterfall. Jump through it, then you’ll find a wall you can run on. Do so, then slide down the wall opposite. You’ll find the datadisc embedded into this wall.

In the wall.

From the meditation point to zipline down to the platform ahead of you. Once there, you’ll find a datadisc on the ground by a tree.

Right next to the tree.

Using the Koboh Grinder, create a path to the black crystals above the box where you first pick up the grinder. This will drop a datadisc onto the ground.

use your new toy!

Requires Koboh Grinder. Drop down into the room with two gorocos. Once dead, use the Koboh Grinder to create a trail leading left to some dark crystals on the wall. Once destroyed, a datadisc will drop.

Wach out for where it drops!

Once you have the Koboh Grinder, walk back into the beam puzzle room above the meditation point. Pull the beam through the room, then create a path to the black crystals on the wall to drop a datadisc.

Be quick!

Once you have the Koboh grinder, return back to the goroco by the green forcefield. Climb up into the small room nearby, then use the grinder to remove the crystals there. Inside, by the orb, is a datadisc.

Back to the Goroco room!

Once you’ve unlocked two central steam vents, use a relter to glide up to the platform where raiders and gorgers are fighting. Enter the building to your left, and pull the box down from the wall. Using this box, jump up to where it was and you’ll find a datadisc.

Behind the box!

Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. There, you’ll find a droid you can kill. They will drop a datadisc.

Next to Skoova!

Moldy Depths

Requires Relter gliding. Head down into the depths, then kill the gorgers around the nekko. From there, jump up a small platform and you’ll find a datadisc.

By the nekko!

Alignment Control Center

Requires nekko riding and relter gliding. Glide down from the Harvest Ridge mediation point. Circle around the large rock you land on, until you can drop down into a small passageway below a pole. Follow this, and you’ll find a corpse with the datadisc on it.

Up high on a corpse.

Fogged Expanse

From the meditation point, walk along the path and take a left once you enter the cave. From there, take a right and you’ll find the Priorite Shard.

By a skeleton!

Proceed through the regular path until you reach some massive doors you can pull open. Walk past those doors to the lift straight ahead. You’ll find a Priorite Shard by this lift.

Behind the rock!

Requires elecro dart. Use the dart to move the wall and cross the large gap near the meditation point. Pass the storm troopers and make the jump forward. When you land, you’ll see a droid you can kill. Do so, and it’ll drop a Priorite Shard.

Destroy the droid!

Marl Cavern

As you enter Marl Cavern, drop down and you’ll find a Priorite Shard by a lantern.

Look down!

Summit Ridge

Next to the elevator by the meditation point you’ll find a Priorite Shard.

On a barrel.

Chamber of Detachment

Use the beam in the chamber to burn down the black crystals on the left wall. This will drop a datadisc.

Use the beam!

All Jedha treasures

Monastery Walls

From the meditation point walk straight ahead past the pushable gate. Kill the storm troopers and monster further forward. Here, on the ground, is a Jedha Scroll.

Just sittign on the ground by the troopers.

Up by the workbench, in the corner, is a Jedha Scroll.

Right by the workbench.

Penitent Chambers

Slide down the big slope, the ascend in the room until you come to a small shrine with a Jedha Scroll on it.

At the top, by a shrine.

Halls of Ranvell

From the meditation point, walk into the nearby passage and you’ll find a Jedha Scroll.

A short walk from the meditation point.

From the meditaiton point, drop down to the ledge with storm troopers and grapple inside the wall. Proceed until you must climb a grate outside and get back inside. A small walk forward and you’ll be able to jump up some close walls. Do so, and a Jedha Scroll is hidden inside a small room

Keep an eye out for walls you can jump up!

Divine Oasis

Behind the tent, at the centre, is your Jedha Scroll.

Behind the tent by the water!

Use the mount to throw yourself up to the door shortcut, and the Jedha scroll will be on the ground there.

Up by the shortcut.

The Archive

From the meditation point, head up the ramp to the right and enter the room there. Squeeze through the gap in this room, and you’ll find a Jedha scroll on the ground.

through a small squeeze space.

From the meditation point, enter the room to the left and squeeze through the gap. Climb up the grates, and you’ll find a Jedha scroll on a barrel at the higher level.

Up on the second floor.

Requires forcefield dash. Found in The Archive. Enter the side room, squeeze through the gap, and dash through the forcefield. Walk round back into the main room at this higher level, then turn left for your Jedha Scroll.

A worthy reward for coming back and exploring the upper levels.

Requires forcefield dash. Found in The Archive. Enter the side room, squeeze through the gap, and dash through the forcefield. Walk round back into the main room and follow the path right. Make a small jump and the Jedha Scroll will be on a small box ahead of you.

This'll take a few small jumps, but should be easy to spot.

Arid Flats

Ride left of the meditation point until you reach a small cave with creatures inside. You’ll find a Jedha Scroll on the floor.

In the dark cave.

Ride to the large ruins at the centre of the flats. On the ground, there’s a small robot. Kill it, and he’ll drop a Jedha Scroll.

Kill the small robot!

On top of a large rock formation, there will be a hole you can drop down into. In there, there’s a droid you can kill. Do so, and he’ll drop a Jedha Scroll.

Another darn robot.

Path of Persistence

Take the zipline up and climb up to the platform above. Force push the storm trooper off the cliff, then look right. You’ll find a Jedha Scroll on the ground.

A short treck from the zipline shortcut.

Desert Ridge

From the rope shortcut, wall run up to the blue chest. Once there, wall run further away from the rope shortcut, then jump on the furthest wall. A Jedha Scroll is embedded in the wall.

Stuck in the wall.

Wayfinder’s Tomb

At the base of the Wayfinder’s Tomb there will be a droid. Kill it for the Jedha Scroll.

Take out the droid quickly, as it'll run to a friend.

Trailhead Pantheon

Jump from the box into the crypt, then take the left path to the end of the corridor where a Jedha Scroll will be waiting.

Hidden in the dark!

Jump over the arches and into the building at the front the the Trailhead Pantheon. At the bottom floor is a Jedha Scroll.

By a skeleton!

By the meditation point, by some pots, is a Jedha Scroll.

Whistling Drop

Drop down into the circular room with the trooper. On the floor, by a pot, is a Jedha Scroll.

Take out the troopers, then it's yours.

Crypt of Uhrma

Follow the path in the crypt all the way forward as you enter, and you’ll find a Jedha Scroll at the end.

By some skeletons.

Blustery Mesa

Climb up the rock wall near the Timeworn Bridge meditation point, then turn around. There, behind a small stone pile, is your Jedha Scroll.

Behind a small pile of rocks.

Requires air dash. From the platform with a pullable box and several storm troopers, air dash over to the corridor nearby. Inside will be a droid, but you can’t catch them if you run a them due to the wind. Therefore, keep air dashing towards it and hit the droid with aerial strikes to kill it. It will drop a Jedha Scroll.

Dash to the robot.

Timeworn Bridge

Take the path up from the meditation point, then drop beneath the platform. There you’ll find a Jedha Scroll.

Right below the zipline point.

Kill the DT Sentry Droid and troopers then take a left. Pull open the door, then grapple up. From there, wall run across to the nearby platform, then walk around the central stone until you find a Jedha Scroll.

Hidden behind ar ock.

Singing Ruins

When you jump into the ruins, take aright and follow the path round. Keep circling around until you find the Jedha Scroll behind a big rock.

Theo ne and only treasure here, by a rock.

Sanctuary Temple

Clear out the storm troopers and DT Sentry Droid, then climb up to the second floor. Dash over to the central platform, then make your way into the workbench room. In this room is a Jedha Scroll.

By a mural by the workbench.

Buried Refuge

When you swim up to the giant door puzzle, walk right and you’ll find a Jedha Scroll on the ground.

Right of the door.

Sepulcher Pass

Right next to the meditation point is your Jedha Scroll.

The one and only collectable here.

All Shattered Moon treasures

Cargo Loading Deck

Walk behind The Mantis, and a datadisc will be waiting.

behind your ship!

Automated Forge

Walk past the large droid room, ten take a left. Once outside, take a right and look behind a box for a datadisc.

Behind the box.

Following the magnaguard room, take the rope shortcut up to the floor above. Once there, wall run into the steam room. Past the steam is a room. Look left behind abox for a datadisc.

Behind a big box in pitch black.

Take the zipline between the Automated Forge and Assembly Staging. Drop from it onto the circular platform in the middle. You’ll find this datadisc on the edge facing the Automated Forge.

Drop down from the zipline.

Take the zipline between the Automated Forge and Assembly Staging. Drop from it onto the circular platform in the middle. You’ll find this datadisc on the edge facing Assembly Staging.

Facing Assembly staging.

Take the zipline between the Automated Forge and Assembly Staging. Drop from it onto the circular platform in the middle. You’ll find this datadisc on the edge facing the electrified ziplines.

Assembly Staging

Drop down into the pit with all the bug enemies. Once they are dead, turn around and you’ll find a datadisc against the wall.

In the trash pit, with the bugs.

Jump over the pit filled with bug enemies (or grapple back up), then turn right. You’ll find a datadisc on the ground.

Above the bug pit.

Jump over the lightning lines up until you reach a droid on a platform. Climb up, kill them, then a datadisc can be found on the ground.