As Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an open world action game, you bet there's a huge number of treasures hidden around each of the planets that you'll want to go and grab. They are well worth looking out for, especially if you want to collect all the Cal cosmetics, stim upgrades, and more. As such, we've created this guide to all treasure locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
We've broken down each treasure location by planet and region. We've also included a screenshot of the map so you can track down each treasure with ease. We've also got a menu below so you can quickly hop to the planet you're current scraping clean of collectables.
Please note: the following guide contains spoilers for the game.
All treasure locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Most treasures you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be identified as shining objects hidden all over the place. Each different type of treasure all look the same in-game - you'll see the glistening effect from a distance that'll quickly identify it as a treasure.
In addition, there are small robots that run away and hide underground if you don't catch and kill them in time (like crystal lizards in Dark Souls). These when killed drop a treasure.
In terms of the different types of treasures you can find, these are:
- Priorite Shards
- Datadiscs
- Jedha Scrolls
These can be traded into specific NPC vendors for different rewards, including Cal cosmetics, music tracks, and more. As such, there's really value to colleting these, unlike databank entries which are purely lore.
All Coruscant treasures
Rooftops
From the meditation point, climb up the grate to the stormtroopers above. Once they are dead, head left and walk across the catwalk that goes over the meditation point. At the end of the catwalk, there’s a Priorite Shard.
Renovation Site 4733
Left of the large ramp, there’s a Priorite Shard hidden on the ground inside a cart.
In the open area where you fall and fight a large group of storm troopers, climb the nearby stairs and swing across a pole to reach the Priorite Shard.
Near the shortcut between the crane and the meditation point. Descend down a short flight of stairs and you’ll find a Priorite Shard under it next to an orange wall and a squeeze space.
Hanger 2046-C
After you grapple across to the hanger proper (where you first meet up with Bode and Bravo post-Ninth Sister boss fight), look left immediately to find a treasure sitting on the balcony.
All Koboh treasures
Gorge crash site
Cross the valley near the meditation point and past a pair of battle droids. When you enter the cave, turn left and wall run up to a higher platform. On this platform is your Priorite Shard.
From the meditation point, walk left of the elevator all the way to the end of the oily path. There, you’ll find some walls you can run up to reach a nest on a rocky platform above. Run and jump up, and you’ll find the Priorite Shard.
Derelict Dam
From the meditation point walk towards the giant creature then take a right. You’ll find a wall you can run across towards a large locked path. On the ground in front of this, you’ll find a Priorite Shard.
Inside the cave system, past where you fight your first commando droid, you can take a right into a large fire-lit room. Inside an unlit brazier at the back of the room, is your Priorite Shard.
Past the destructible wall near the workbench, you’ll find a rope you can climb. Climb to the top, then look over the edge to your left as you proceed. On a rock beam, you’ll see a Priorite Shard that you can drop down and pick up.
Once you break the dam, climb back up the dam as if you were going back into the caves where you first found the roller mines. Once at the top, jump down on the metal pipes leading into the now-drained tar lake. On a rock platform, previously covered by tar, is a Priorite Shard.
Southern Reaches
From the meditation point, head downhill to Mosey’s hut, then take a right. Past some gorgers, you’ll find a stone wall you can climb up with white markings nearby. At the top of this wall, you’ll find a nest with a Priorite Shard inside.
Walk up to the silo from past the locked circular hatch, and you’ll find two gorgers. Once they are dead, you should hear a droid making noise nearby. He’s hidden behind a white structure next to the silo. Walk to him and kill them, and you’ll be able to pick up the datadisc.
Climb to the top of the silo by jumping between walls where two gorgers are eating. Once at the top, kill the two battle droids. Once they are gone, you can pick up this Priorite Shard at the ede of the silo.
Climb to the top of the silo, then climb up the cliffs beside it. At the top of these cliffs, right at the back, is a cave with the Priorite Shard inside.
Riverbed Watch
From the Ramblers Reach meditation point, walk into Riverwatch Watch and follow the river. You’ll come across a small robot on a lit platform. Kill them with your lightsaber and the Priorite Shard is yours.
Hunter’s Quarry
Follow the border of the Hunter’s Quarry around to the right, until you reach a wall you can run across to reach a higher platform. While up there, you’ll be able to drop down into an abandoned building through the roof. As you drop down, you can find a treasure on a table in the centre of the room.
Sodden Grotto
As soon as you force push the rubble out of your way and enter the Sodden Grotto proper, walk down the slope to your left, past a hidden enemy. At the end of that small path, on the floor, is your Priorite Shard.
As you proceed through the Grotto, you’ll find a droid taunting you from across a large jump. If you make this jump, it’ll run away and escape. So instead keep following the mineshaft until you reach a crack in the wall behind the robot. Go through, cut him up, then loot your Priorite Shard!
Rambler’s Reach Outpost
Between the landing pad and path towards the forest gate, you’ll see a robot taunting you by a pack of gorgers. Slice him up quickly to get your Priorite Shard.
A robot will be in front of the giant drawbridge near the ranch. Kill it and pick up your priorite shard.
Requires nekko riding. Tame a nekko nearby and use it to jump through the upper window of the stables. Inside, you’ll find a Priorite Shard.
Requires Jawas in town. Walk into the building with the electrified device on its roof. On a rack is a datadisc.
Requires Jawas in town. Walk to the outside of the building surrounded by Jawas. You’ll find a datadisc on the ground.
Pyloon’s Saloon
From the bar, turn right and walk down a small corridor into the toilets. There, interact with the toilet stall to your left for a Priorite Shard.
Collapsed Tunnels
From the meditation point, wall run forward until you climb up to a doorway. Once you do, turn around, and you should see a wall you can run across. Do so, then leap onto the platform below for a datadisc.
Chamber of Duality
In the Chamber of Duality, you’ll force pull a rope to open a doorway to another orb. Once you’ve fixed the rope and place and kept the door open, jump through and look to your left. The datadisc is on the ground, in the corner.
Untamed Downs
Climb through the hole in the cliff wall to enter a dark cave. Climb up to the top of that cave via the vines on the ceiling, then you’ll find a Mogu. Kill it, then turn back towards the inside of the cave. You’ll be able to pick up a Priorite Shard sitting on the ground.
From the Untamed Downs meditation point. Drop down, and you’ll find a Priorite Shard in a cave behind the waterfall.
Require forcefield dash. Use a Nekko to jump up and dash through the green forcefield built into the wall on the boiling bluff side of the zone’s central rock. From there, climb up and dash across the gap below to reach a Priorite Shard.
Flooded bunker
Enter the flooded bunker by force pushing down the heavy door in the Southern Reaches. Once you go inside, you’ll be shot at by a turret. Head right, and you’ll find a Priorite Shard behind a box.
Fort Kah'Lin
After you defeat the Spawn of Oggdo, you can pick up this Priorite Shard from the ground in the pit arena.
Swindler’s Wash
From the area where you kill the bilemaw, wall run up behind the waterfall as if you were going to the forest gate. Once up, turn around and wall run back to the other side of the waterfall into a cave. The Priorite Shard is inside.
As you climb up the rock face to the zipline shortcut and entrance to the forest gate,walk straight ahead. You’ll find the Priorite Shard in a tiny cave imbedded into the cliff wall.
Basalt Rift
From the zipline shortcut, run across the wall to your left until you come across several stone pillars. Cut down the furthest one to your right, and a Priorite Shard will drop.
Cross over the chasm using the zipline, then wall run up the slope until you grapple up to the ledge above. Once there, turn around and wall run up to an even higher ledge. Here is your Priorite Shard.
Enter the room where the Mogu has killed several Storm Troopers. Run up the walls to the top of the room, when walk left. You’ll find a datadisc overlooking where the mogu was below.
From the Basalt Rift meditation point, cross over the shortcut and down the hill towards the high republic ruins. Once you reach the giant monster at the bottom of the path, turn right. There will be a droid you can kill, which will drop the Priorite Shard.
Make your way past the Bilemaw via the rock pillars. When you reach the giant pit filled with dust, jump on the vine ceiling and head right. You’ll find a small cave with a datadisc inside.
Chamber of Reason
Using orbs to create bridges across the chamber, make your way to the far end of the chamber from the entrance. Once there, leap over to the isolated platform, then wall run up to the next level. Once a level higher, turn left and walk past the yellow glowing walls to the end of the room. To your left, on the edge, is a datadisc.
Forest Array
From the meditation point, walk right and climb on the box. Swing up to the platform, then turn around and swing back to a platform at the opposite side of the room. From there, hop to the right and the datadisc will be waiting.
From the central turnable beam, shoot the beam back towards the meditation point. In the doorway leading to the stairs is a datadisc you can pick up (watch out for the chickens).
From the platform with several Storm Troopers in front the Forst Array Tower, walk across the metal walkway towards where the giant bird was. At the end, there’s a datadisc.
Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, drop into the dust pit to the workbench-side of the meditation point. There, on a giant cog, is a datadisc.
Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, walk from the central beam device to the left of the path back towards the workbench and meditation point. By a dead tree, on a wooden plank, is a datadisc.
Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, walk into the dust area to the right of the array tower. The orb will protect you as you hold it. In this zone, under a tree, is your datadisc.
Using one of the orbs that are used to power the beams and bridges, walk into the dust area to the left of the array tower where the bilemaw is. The orb will protect you as you hold it. In this zone, on top of some sheet metal, is a datadisc.
Requires Koboh Grinder. Use the central beam to point a laser towards the meditation point. Use the grinder to break nearby black crystals, and a datadisc will drop.
Nekko Pools
From the meditation point, walk into the nearby cave and you’ll find a Priorite Shard all the way at the back by a small waterfall.
From the meditation point, wall run up the left slope and grab to the vines. Scale the vines and travel across them to the other slide of the slope. Once on the ground, you'll find a Nekko. Take it and ride it to the small room up the slope. In there is your Priorite Shard.
Bygone Settlement
Travel along the main path through the settlement until you come to a vast area covered in trash. To the left is a stone platform your Nekko can help you reach. On top, is a Priorite Shard.
From the meditation point, wall run to the grates and traverse them until you reach ah higher walkway. Walk straight ahead until you reach a large building you can walk into - inside is your Priorite Shard.
Requires air dash. Take the zipline up from the meditation point and use the air dash to reach the nearby grate. Make your way around the buildings until you reach the troopers harassing Jawwas. In that room, pull the panel down on your right, then squeeze through. In that small room is a Priorite Shard.
Requires air dash. Inside the Jawa sandcrawler accessible via the zipline near the meditation point. It’s a Priorite Shard.
Boiling Bluff
Requires Nekko Riding. From the meditation point, mount a nekko and take the right path back towards the Untamed Downs. Following the wall, you’ll come across a large wall you can climb with the help of your nekko. Up there, is your Priorite Shard.
Smuggler's Tunnel
Requires relter gliding and nekko riding. Start in Harvest Ridge and use a nekko to scale up to the top of the cliffs there. Once up, proceed forward across walls and pole swings until you reach a relter. Use this to glide down towards Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and land on the roof of the first building you fly over. Drop through the roof, and a Priorite Shard will be inside on the floor.
Requires forcefield dash. Enter the abandoned jail in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, then dash through the forcefield there. Enter the tunnel below, then take the left path in the dark tunnel. Once at the end, take a right and you’ll find a Priorite Shard.
Requires forcefield dash. Enter the abandoned jail in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, then dash through the forcefield there. Enter the tunnel below, then take the right path in the lit room filled with gorgers. At the end of the room to the right is a Priorite Shard.
Winding Ravine
As you enter the Winding Ravine, take a right. From there, wall run to your left until you land on solid ground. Then, look right and you’ll see more walls you can run across. Do so, and you’ll find the Priorite Shard.
Proceed through the Winding Ravine until you swing from a rope to a Goroco. Once you land, turn around and swing back, this time landing on a stone platform. On this platform, is your Priorite Shard.
Ingenious Fissure
Proceed through the Ingenious Fissure, across the yellow pipes and across the runnable walls. When you land near the locked door that leads back to the Southern Reach, you’ll come across a cage. Jump on it, then leap up to the higher platform. To the left of the blue door you find there, is your Priorite Shard.
Chamber of Clarity
As you enter, pull the box beneath you to the right so you can cross the gap to the other side. Before you jump across it, leap down to where it was in the wall. There will be a side path you can climb up inside. Don’t run across the walls ahead of you, instead drop down and you’ll find a datadisc.
Foothiil Falls
Take the zipline up and walk towards the pool in front of you. Walk across the land to the left of the pool, and the Priorite Shard is at the end overlooking the cliff.
Requires relter gliding. Cross the zipline into Foothill Falls. Walk forward, then look left. Take the relter down, then walk left along the path. At the bottom of this path are walls you can run around. Do so, and you'll find a Priorite Shard on a higher platform.
Mountain Ascent
From the meditation point, walk down the path to your left and jump past the waterfall. You’ll find a Priorite Shard there.
Requires forcefield dashing. Found in Mountain Ascent. From the meditation point, dash through the nearby barriers and run left until you hit water. Once you do, grapple to the wall and run across. Then, turn around and rn back. When you reach the end of the wall jump and dash right. You’ll reach a room with Priorite Shard inside.
Requires forcefield dash. Drop down into the room with two bilemaw. From there, grapple up and you’ll see a Priorite Shard.
Devastated Settlement
From the meditation point, climb up to the platform above. Hop over to the right, then wal right towards a waterfall. Jump through it, then you’ll find a wall you can run on. Do so, then slide down the wall opposite. You’ll find the datadisc embedded into this wall.
From the meditation point to zipline down to the platform ahead of you. Once there, you’ll find a datadisc on the ground by a tree.
Using the Koboh Grinder, create a path to the black crystals above the box where you first pick up the grinder. This will drop a datadisc onto the ground.
Requires Koboh Grinder. Drop down into the room with two gorocos. Once dead, use the Koboh Grinder to create a trail leading left to some dark crystals on the wall. Once destroyed, a datadisc will drop.
Once you have the Koboh Grinder, walk back into the beam puzzle room above the meditation point. Pull the beam through the room, then create a path to the black crystals on the wall to drop a datadisc.
Once you have the Koboh grinder, return back to the goroco by the green forcefield. Climb up into the small room nearby, then use the grinder to remove the crystals there. Inside, by the orb, is a datadisc.
Once you’ve unlocked two central steam vents, use a relter to glide up to the platform where raiders and gorgers are fighting. Enter the building to your left, and pull the box down from the wall. Using this box, jump up to where it was and you’ll find a datadisc.
Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. There, you’ll find a droid you can kill. They will drop a datadisc.
Moldy Depths
Requires Relter gliding. Head down into the depths, then kill the gorgers around the nekko. From there, jump up a small platform and you’ll find a datadisc.
Alignment Control Center
Requires nekko riding and relter gliding. Glide down from the Harvest Ridge mediation point. Circle around the large rock you land on, until you can drop down into a small passageway below a pole. Follow this, and you’ll find a corpse with the datadisc on it.
Fogged Expanse
From the meditation point, walk along the path and take a left once you enter the cave. From there, take a right and you’ll find the Priorite Shard.
Proceed through the regular path until you reach some massive doors you can pull open. Walk past those doors to the lift straight ahead. You’ll find a Priorite Shard by this lift.
Requires elecro dart. Use the dart to move the wall and cross the large gap near the meditation point. Pass the storm troopers and make the jump forward. When you land, you’ll see a droid you can kill. Do so, and it’ll drop a Priorite Shard.
Marl Cavern
As you enter Marl Cavern, drop down and you’ll find a Priorite Shard by a lantern.
Summit Ridge
Next to the elevator by the meditation point you’ll find a Priorite Shard.
Chamber of Detachment
Use the beam in the chamber to burn down the black crystals on the left wall. This will drop a datadisc.
All Jedha treasures
Monastery Walls
From the meditation point walk straight ahead past the pushable gate. Kill the storm troopers and monster further forward. Here, on the ground, is a Jedha Scroll.
Up by the workbench, in the corner, is a Jedha Scroll.
Penitent Chambers
Slide down the big slope, the ascend in the room until you come to a small shrine with a Jedha Scroll on it.
Halls of Ranvell
From the meditation point, walk into the nearby passage and you’ll find a Jedha Scroll.
From the meditaiton point, drop down to the ledge with storm troopers and grapple inside the wall. Proceed until you must climb a grate outside and get back inside. A small walk forward and you’ll be able to jump up some close walls. Do so, and a Jedha Scroll is hidden inside a small room
Divine Oasis
Behind the tent, at the centre, is your Jedha Scroll.
Use the mount to throw yourself up to the door shortcut, and the Jedha scroll will be on the ground there.
The Archive
From the meditation point, head up the ramp to the right and enter the room there. Squeeze through the gap in this room, and you’ll find a Jedha scroll on the ground.
From the meditation point, enter the room to the left and squeeze through the gap. Climb up the grates, and you’ll find a Jedha scroll on a barrel at the higher level.
Requires forcefield dash. Found in The Archive. Enter the side room, squeeze through the gap, and dash through the forcefield. Walk round back into the main room at this higher level, then turn left for your Jedha Scroll.
Requires forcefield dash. Found in The Archive. Enter the side room, squeeze through the gap, and dash through the forcefield. Walk round back into the main room and follow the path right. Make a small jump and the Jedha Scroll will be on a small box ahead of you.
Arid Flats
Ride left of the meditation point until you reach a small cave with creatures inside. You’ll find a Jedha Scroll on the floor.
Ride to the large ruins at the centre of the flats. On the ground, there’s a small robot. Kill it, and he’ll drop a Jedha Scroll.
On top of a large rock formation, there will be a hole you can drop down into. In there, there’s a droid you can kill. Do so, and he’ll drop a Jedha Scroll.
Path of Persistence
Take the zipline up and climb up to the platform above. Force push the storm trooper off the cliff, then look right. You’ll find a Jedha Scroll on the ground.
Desert Ridge
From the rope shortcut, wall run up to the blue chest. Once there, wall run further away from the rope shortcut, then jump on the furthest wall. A Jedha Scroll is embedded in the wall.
Wayfinder’s Tomb
At the base of the Wayfinder’s Tomb there will be a droid. Kill it for the Jedha Scroll.
Trailhead Pantheon
Jump from the box into the crypt, then take the left path to the end of the corridor where a Jedha Scroll will be waiting.
Jump over the arches and into the building at the front the the Trailhead Pantheon. At the bottom floor is a Jedha Scroll.
By the meditation point, by some pots, is a Jedha Scroll.
Whistling Drop
Drop down into the circular room with the trooper. On the floor, by a pot, is a Jedha Scroll.
Crypt of Uhrma
Follow the path in the crypt all the way forward as you enter, and you’ll find a Jedha Scroll at the end.
Blustery Mesa
Climb up the rock wall near the Timeworn Bridge meditation point, then turn around. There, behind a small stone pile, is your Jedha Scroll.
Requires air dash. From the platform with a pullable box and several storm troopers, air dash over to the corridor nearby. Inside will be a droid, but you can’t catch them if you run a them due to the wind. Therefore, keep air dashing towards it and hit the droid with aerial strikes to kill it. It will drop a Jedha Scroll.
Timeworn Bridge
Take the path up from the meditation point, then drop beneath the platform. There you’ll find a Jedha Scroll.
Kill the DT Sentry Droid and troopers then take a left. Pull open the door, then grapple up. From there, wall run across to the nearby platform, then walk around the central stone until you find a Jedha Scroll.
Singing Ruins
When you jump into the ruins, take aright and follow the path round. Keep circling around until you find the Jedha Scroll behind a big rock.
Sanctuary Temple
Clear out the storm troopers and DT Sentry Droid, then climb up to the second floor. Dash over to the central platform, then make your way into the workbench room. In this room is a Jedha Scroll.
Buried Refuge
When you swim up to the giant door puzzle, walk right and you’ll find a Jedha Scroll on the ground.
Sepulcher Pass
Right next to the meditation point is your Jedha Scroll.
All Shattered Moon treasures
Cargo Loading Deck
Walk behind The Mantis, and a datadisc will be waiting.
Automated Forge
Walk past the large droid room, ten take a left. Once outside, take a right and look behind a box for a datadisc.
Following the magnaguard room, take the rope shortcut up to the floor above. Once there, wall run into the steam room. Past the steam is a room. Look left behind abox for a datadisc.
Take the zipline between the Automated Forge and Assembly Staging. Drop from it onto the circular platform in the middle. You’ll find this datadisc on the edge facing the Automated Forge.
Take the zipline between the Automated Forge and Assembly Staging. Drop from it onto the circular platform in the middle. You’ll find this datadisc on the edge facing Assembly Staging.
Take the zipline between the Automated Forge and Assembly Staging. Drop from it onto the circular platform in the middle. You’ll find this datadisc on the edge facing the electrified ziplines.
Assembly Staging
Drop down into the pit with all the bug enemies. Once they are dead, turn around and you’ll find a datadisc against the wall.
Jump over the pit filled with bug enemies (or grapple back up), then turn right. You’ll find a datadisc on the ground.
Jump over the lightning lines up until you reach a droid on a platform. Climb up, kill them, then a datadisc can be found on the ground.