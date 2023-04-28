All Cal customisation pieces in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There's nothing more important in a video game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or otherwise, than looking good. If you're not rocking the best hair and clothes, what's the point. As such, you'll want to go ahead and find all Cal customisation pieces out in the open world in order to look your best.

In order to help you track them all down, we've written thsi guide which details all the hair and clothing locations across each planet. they are usually found in chests hidden across the game, but can also be bought at a few places, so we'll point out exactly what you need to do for each item.

Below, we've broken down each customisation piece planet-by-planet so you can go and collect them all as you pass by, or head back and sweep through the game to grab any you missed.

All Cal clothing and hair styles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cal customisation pieces can be broken down into several catergories:

Hair

Facial Hair

Jacket

Shirt

Pants

You can swap out the colours for clothing between a selection of options, however Cal will forever have his ginger locks. Hair dye is not the Jedi way, apparently. For the most part, these pieces are found in blue and locked chests, although you can buy them at shops like Doma's in exchange for other items.

Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.

All Coruscant hair and clothing

All Koboh customisation pieces

Short Beard

Found in the Gorge Crash Site. Go to the tar pit where the droid’s ship is stuck. Hidden near a bush overlooking the tar is a blue chest containing the short beard.

At the entrance to the Derelit Dam.

Mullet

Found in the Derilict Dam. Climb up to the leaking dam and then scale up the vines to the platform above where a raider and droid will be waiting. Once they are dead, jump into the giant tar lake and use the floating platforms to make your way deeper into the lake. Eventually, you’ll reach a small island with a blue chest and a mullet inside.

On a rock platform, in the middle of the lake.

Tactical Jacket

Found in the Direlict Dam. Inside the cave system where you find your first commando droid, drop down into the tunnel below. Past a sneaky raider, you’ll find a chest you can slice. Once open, you get the tactical jacket!

In a locked chest, by the roller mien spawner.

Full Beard

Found in the Southern Reaches. From the meditation point, walk downhill until you reach Mosey. Behind their little hut, you can find a blue chest with the full beard inside.

Right behind the hut, on the ridge.

Scrapper Hair

Found in the Water Treatment Works. For this hair style, start off in the southern reaches. From Mosey’s hut, walk right past some gorgers down towards a dark cave. In this cave, you’ll be able to jump into a hidden doorway. Through this doorway is not only an entrance to the Water Treatment Works, but a chest containing the scrapper hair.

Found right by the entrance to the plant, from Southern Reaches.

Bomber Jacket

Found in the Hunter's Quarry. Run all the way to the far end of Hunter’s Quarry, to the cave filled with Gorgers. At the end of the cave, you’ll find a chest that BD can slice. Inside is your jacket!

RIght past all the gorgers.

Hunter Jacket

Found in the Hunter's Quarry. Climb up to the rocks overlooking the Hunter’s QUarry, then turn left. Ou’ll see a creature guarding a box BD can slice. Yeet that guy off the edge, then open it up for the Hunter Jacket!

Open up and get a free jacket!

Tactical shirt

Found in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Climb on top of Doma’s shop via nearby buildings, and you’ll find a blue chest with the shirt inside.

Climb up on the roof and the shirt is yours!

Scrapper Outfit (Jacket, Shirt, Pants)

Found in the Pyloon's Saloon. Next to the meditation point in the basement, in a large brown chest.

Right by the meditation point.

Headband hair style

Bought in Doma's Shop for 7 Priorite Shards.

Hawk hairstyle

Bought in Doma's Shop for 6 Priorite Shards.

Windswept Hair Style

Bought in Doma's Shop for 6 Priorite Shards.

Shag hairstyle

Bought in Doma's Shop for 6 Priorite Shards.

Buzzcut hairstyle

Bought in Doma's Shop for 5 Priorite Shards.

Extended Moustache

Bought in Doma's Shop for 5 Priorite Shards.

Corsair Jacket

Bought in Doma's Shop for Priorite Shards.

Frontier Jacket

Bought in Doma's Shop for 5 Priorite Shards.

Outrider Jacket

Bought in Doma's Shop for 4 Priorite Shards.

Bandolier

Bought in Doma's Shop for 4 Priorite Shards.

Commander Shirt

Bought in Doma's Shop for 3 Priorite Shards.

Frontier Shirt

Bought in Doma's Shop for 3 Priorite Shards.

Outrider Shirt

Bought in Doma's Shop for 3 Priorite Shards.

Training Shirt

Bought in Doma's Shop for 3 Priorite Shards.

Frontier Pants

Bought in Doma's Shop for 5 Priorite Shards.

Outrider Pants

Bought in Doma's Shop for 4 Priorite Shards.

Mountaineer Jacket

Found in the Untamed Downs. From the Harvest Ridge, walking into the giant cave and kill the Bilemaw there. Then, using the vines on the centre pillar, make your way up and around the cave until you reach Garra. Talk to her, and convince her not to join the raiders. Once you do, you’ll be able to open the chest she is sitting on and get the jacket.

You'll need to convince Garra to not throw sand in your eye. Once you do, it's yours.

Bomber Shirt

Found in Fort Kah'Lin. From the Fort Kah’Lin meditation point, walk past the buildings and past the droid tank. Once you enter the garage behind it, go up the stairs and you’ll find a blue chest containing the Bomber shirt inside.

It'll be a big fight, but f you survive, the shirt is yours.

Poncho outfit

Found in Fort Kah’Lin. After you defeat the Spawn of Oggdo, walk to the back of the arena and you’ll find a chest with the outfit inside.

Kill the frog, pog at the poncho.

Tactical Pants

Swindler’s Wash - From the meditation point, walk up the path left of the broken bridge. Climb inside the cave, and take out the droid there. Once he’s dead, look left and the chest will be waiting for you.

A short walk from the meditaiton point!

Tactical material (jacket)

Found in Swindler’s Wash. As you climb up the rock face to the zipline shortcut and entrance to the forest gate, turn right. You’ll find a chest with the material inside.

A blue chest, overlooking the Wash below.

Hunter shirt

From the meditation point, jump the gap and climb the vines down to the troopers below. Once down there, turn around and grapple to a hidden cave. There will be a chest inside.

Hunter Pants

Found in the Basalt Rift. When you slide down, kill the bilemaw. Once you do, walk into the cave it walked out of and you’ll find a chest you can slice open.

Only a short treck from the meditation point too!

Crew Cut

Found in the Basalt Rift. From the meditation point, walk across the shortcut and down the hill until you reach several storm troopers. From there, you can open a locked chest.

A shot stroll down the hill, past some troopers.

Hunter Material (shirt)

Found in the Forest Array. From the meditation point, walk left of the array entrance and jump into the dust pit. Once down there, quickly run to the grapple point and grapple to it before you die. Climb the grate you grapple to, then jump to the platform to your right where the chest is.

be quick to grapple up!

Tactical material (shirt)

Found in the Bilemaw Den. Past the Bilemaw and lots of storm troopers is a green tent next to a large drop. Walk behind the tent to find a chest.

Behind the tent, on the edge.

Hunter Material (pants)

Found in the Forest Array. Use the central beam to open a path towards where the giant bird was trapped. Follow the beam then climb along the grates until you reach a platform to the right of where the bird was. Drop down, and a chest will be there.

Save the bird, then the chest can be yours!

Choppy Forward hair

Found in the Bygone Settlement. Use your Nekko to jump up to zipline on the ground floor of the settlement. This will let you wall run, jump and swing to another zipline that goes over the entrance to the zone. Once you land, take a left and you’ll be able to make another jump to a rope and a hidden building. Inside is your chest.

Locked away in the corner of the zone.

Wanderer Jacket

Found in the Bygone Settlement. Take the zipline shortcut from the meditation point up to a higher platform. Right next to it is a chest.

Unlock the shortcut, then zip up!

Wanderer Pants

Requires Nekko riding. Found in Harvest Ridge. Use a nekko to jump up to the top of the Harvest Ridge cliffs. Once up, wall run and pole swing to a relter riding glide spot. Next to the retler, is a chest.

Free pants! Grab 'em before you fly around.

Goatee beard

Requires Access to Jedha. Found in the Winding Ravine. As you enter the Winding Ravine, turn left. There you’ll be able to move a yellow box against the wall to reach a higher platform. Climb up, and proceed onwards until you are able to push a second box down. With both boxes on the ground, push one between two raised platforms, then push the second box on top of it to make a tower. Once this is done, push the stacked boxes agains the wall to the left of where you entered. You’ll be able to run across a wall, mount these boxes, then leap to a hidden path where your chest is hidden.

Above two stacked boxes.

Bun hair

Found in Riverbed Watch. Climb to the top of the watchtower, then head inside the building there. Climb a box inside, then onto the roof. On the roof is a chest you can slice open

At the top of the tower, in a locked chest!

Slicked Back hair

Found in Foothill Falls. Take the zipline up to the Foothill Falls. To the right, around a building, is a chest.

right of the zipline.

Full Goatee and Mustache

Found in the Devastated Settlement. Once you have the third central stream vent unlocked, fly up towards the rock pillars towards the Boiling Bluff. Once there, enter a small cave in the cliff wall. Slide down the wall, look right, then wall run to a chest.

Hiden in a cave.

Bomber Pants

Requires forcefield dashing. Found in Mountain Ascent. From the meditation point, dash through the nearby barriers and hop down to the ground below. Walk left and you’ll find a chest behind Skoova.

Behind Skoova.

Light Mustache and Patch hair

Requires forcefield dashing. Found in Mountain Ascent. From the meditation point, dash through the nearby barriers and run left until you hit water. Once you do, hop in and dive down. You’ll find a chest at the bottom.

Exile Jacket

Found in the Fogged Expanse. From the meditation point, walk along the path and take a left once you enter the cave. From there, take another left and you’ll find a chest.

Hidden in the cave.

Hunter Material (jacket)

Requires electro dart. Found in the Untamed Down. Walk to the locked chest on the ledge overlooking Harvest Ridge. Behind the chest will be a machine you can shoot with your electro dart. Do so and you’ll unlock the chest.

On the edge of the cliff between zones.

Tactical material (pants)

Found in the Smuggler’s Tunnels. Ge to the pool of water, then dive under. You’ll find a chest on the side facing the Saloon.

Jump in the water.

Duelist jacket

Requires T-1N8 at the Rambler's Reach Outpost. Speak to T-1N8, and they will unlock the door to the building nearby. Head inside and find a chest.

Talk to the droid then head inside!

All Jedha hair and clothing

Wanderer Shirt

Found in the Monastery Walls. Enter the building to the left of the meditation point, and climb up to the second floor via the grapple point. Walk across a beam, then hop across three small pillars to reach a chest.

Next to the Force Tear.

Wanderer Jacket material

Slide down the big slope, the ascend in the room. You’ll be able to jump up a large pillar with a chest on top.

Undercut hair

Found in the Halls of Ranvell. From the meditaiton point, drop down to the ledge with storm troopers and grapple inside the wall. Proceed until you must climb a grate outside and get back inside. A small walk forward and you’ll be able to jump up some close walls. Do so, then turn around. There will be another wall that leads up to a higher hallway, with a chest at the end.

Look out for close walls you can jump up.

Commander Jacket

Found in the Arid Flats. From the meditation point, walk left and around the cliff. When you reach the end of the raised rock path, drop down and you’ll see a chest ahead.

Follow the rocks left until you see the chest!

Commander pants

Found in Arid Flats. By the top meditation point, the chest should be right next to you.

Right by the meditaiton point.

Jedi Outfit (jacket and pants)

Found in the Trailhead Pantheon. From the meditation point, enter the circular room nearby and go up the stairs. From there, wall run around the room until you reach a hidden space. Inside is a chest.

Wanderer shirt material

Found in the Path of Restoration. Climb to the lower zipline pole. Next to this will be a chest.